The observant among you will have spotted that the car above isn’t a Polestar 3, but its little brother, the Polestar 2. It’s with us for a week while ‘my’ 3 goes home for an upgrade. As well as all new models getting a faster core processor, the Swedish brand is retro-fitting it to existing cars so current owners also benefit. It will allow bigger over-the-air tech updates in the future, but the upgrade should also bring changes such as new functionality on the steering wheel buttons, and auto-folding mirrors.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor: first report

At the risk of starting an argument with our testers, who prefer a different edition, the editor welcomes long-range SUV to our fleet

Mileage: 8,963 miles

8,963 miles Efficiency: 2.8mi/kWh

We’ve kind of gone against our own advice when picking which Polestar 3 to run. But we’re playing the long game with the Long Range Single Motor edition that joined the SUV’s line-up last year, dropping the entry point to below £70,000 and pushing the official range out to a heady 438 miles.

That makes this the longest-range electric car we’ve ever run on the Auto Express test fleet, and it’s going to be interesting to see if over 400 miles of range is enough to silence the EV sceptics over the next six months.