Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Polestar calls for used electric car grants to add a spark to the market

Polestar’s UK boss has called for incentives for used EV buyers to kick-start demand and end confusion caused by mixed messaging from Government

By:Paul Barker
13 Jan 2026
Polestar 2 - front cornering

The Government is missing a “big opportunity” to boost demand for electric vehicles by not offering grants to used EV buyers, according to Polestar’s UK managing director Matt Galvin, who said manufacturers are “not really being listened to” by decision-makers.

”It’s a really big missed opportunity,” Galvin told Auto Express. “The big barriers are charging and the cost of cars; an incentive would shore up residual values, get more people into EVs and help make new cars more sustainable.”

He pointed to a Dutch scheme that ran until the end of 2024 where buyers of used electric cars between 12,000-45,000 euros would get a 2,000-euro government contribution. “The Netherlands did it so I can’t see why we can’t,” Galvin commented, although he admitted there’s not yet a groundswell of support from the industry to apply pressure on the Treasury.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Polestar’s UK boss said the Government’s “mixed” and “confusing” messaging has harmed confidence in electric vehicles, especially around the introduction of pay-per-mile on electric cars, where he felt the emphasis was more on the pay-per-mile element than the fact that it won’t come in until 2028. 

“We firmly believe that electrification is a pillar of sustainability going forward, and the messaging coming out of Government is confusing at best,” he said. “Customers’ transition to EV is a difficult decision to make, you need more certainty in what Government wants us to do; we’re a compliant people and if Government gives consistent messaging then people will say OK.”

Galvin pointed to the reported £5bn of discounting required to get manufacturers to their electric vehicle targets of 28 per cent of UK sales in 2025, and predicted the figure, which he said equated to around £11,000 per car, is likely to rise as brands push to the 33 per cent share of sales being electric in 2026. 

That’s not sustainable for anyone. As manufacturers we have invested billions and now have to give discounts to customers as there is little Government support,” he concluded. “We can’t invest in bigger batteries, more powerful processors etc if we have to keep discounting cars as heavily as we have – especially when customers want products to keep evolving and improving. I still think the ZEV mandate is a good thing, we shouldn’t change course, but we need more support on used cars.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
Missed your exit? Polestar 4 to gain Google AI software to keep you in the right lane
Polestar 4 - front cornering, left

Missed your exit? Polestar 4 to gain Google AI software to keep you in the right lane

Polestar owners will soon be able to make use of Google software that can detect which lane you’re in and provide directions
News
4 Nov 2025
Unleash the beasts: Polestar plots performance cars and a concept under new design boss
Polestar design range

Unleash the beasts: Polestar plots performance cars and a concept under new design boss

Design is the least of Polestar’s troubles but it’s changing under ex-Audi designer Philipp Römers
News
24 Sep 2025
New Polestar 7 and 2 get top priority in brand’s big push for more sales
Polestar 7 render (watermarked) - front

New Polestar 7 and 2 get top priority in brand’s big push for more sales

Polestar is hoping to attract younger buyers with its Polestar 7 SUV and a new Polestar 2, giving them top priority in terms of development.
News
8 Sep 2025

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content