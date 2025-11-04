Missed your exit? Polestar 4 to gain Google AI software to keep you in the right lane

Often find yourself driving in the wrong lane? Well, Polestar is set to become the first manufacturer to offer Google’s latest AI software, which is claimed to make missed motorway exits and indecisive lane-hopping a thing of the past.

Google Maps’ new live lane-guidance technology is able to use a vehicle’s cameras to detect road signs and markings to ascertain whether the car is in the correct lane for the current journey.

This software will soon be integrated into the digital displays of the Polestar 4. Drivers will be presented with new graphics on the instrument cluster showing which lane the car is in, and where it should be instead, with audio and visual reminders prompting them if they need to reposition.

Polestar’s head of user experience, Sid Odedra, explained: “Live lane guidance continues the path of Polestar’s driver-centric UX strategy, reducing driver stress and improving safety by making missed exits and last-minute lane changes much less of a worry.”

Polestar will introduce live lane guidance via an over-the-air update “in the coming months”, but only in the US and Sweden at first. Other markets, such as the UK, are also set to receive this feature, although Polestar is yet to confirm when.

It’s also possible that this feature could be extended to the likes of the Polestar 3 SUV, as well as the forthcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer because both are likely to share the same driver-assistance hardware as the 4, theoretically making integration easy.

Of course, this is not the first time artificial intelligence has been integrated into a car; Volkswagen and Stellantis (owner of brands including Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen) both integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into their voice assistant features. Tesla’s controversial Full Self-Driving (Assisted) software also makes use of machine learning, which requires fewer sensors than other Level 4 autonomous software, but has been seen to sometimes act erratically.

