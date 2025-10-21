New Porsche Macan Electric GTS blasts in with 563bhp
The new Porsche Macan Electric GTS gets up to 563bhp, and is available to order now from £89,000
This is the new Porsche Macan Electric GTS: the most driver-focused version of the brand’s already great-to-drive electric SUV.
In the world of Porsche, the GTS models have gained a reputation for being the sweet spot within the model line-up. They offer additional chassis tweaks compared with lesser models, plus some extra power without stepping on the toes of the range-topping Turbo variants.
The Porsche Macan Electric GTS is on sale now, with prices starting from £89,000. Sadly, it’s not available to order through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, although its Polestar 3 Performance rival is, and costs just under £90,000, while the Lotus Eletre is available from roughly £85,000.
Porsche Macan Electric GTS power and performance
The Macan GTS is powered by two electric motors; one up front, and a larger, more powerful e-motor at the rear – just like the Turbo version – to provide a more rear-biased feel to the car’s all-wheel drive system.
The dual-motor set-up also produces a healthy 510bhp, or 563bhp when launch control is activated, and 990Nm of torque. The result is 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds, and if you’re on a German autobahn, 0-124mph in 13.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph.
In case you’re curious, the mid-range Macan 4S spits out up to 510bhp, does 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 149mph. Meanwhile, drivers have 630bhp at their disposal in the Macan Turbo, which can do 0-62mph in only 3.3 seconds and maxes out at 162mph.
Porsche Macan GTS chassis tweaks and handling upgrades
Porsche engineers have made some refinements to the Macan’s sports air suspension for the GTS, dropping the ride height by 10mm, which gives it the lowest centre of gravity in the model range.
Unique damper and anti-roll bar tuning is supposed to improve agility and handling precision. An electronically controlled differential lock boosts traction, and it’s been positioned directly behind the rear motor to help achieve a 48:52 rear-biased weight distribution.
Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) are fitted as standard, along with the Sport Chrono Package that adds track telemetry and a special Track Mode. This prepares the car for high-intensity driving by increasing the battery cooling and minimising the power loss caused by heat build-up, which results in better sustained performance.
When you’re not hurling it around a circuit, the Macan GTS can provide up to 363 miles of range from its 100kWh battery. Thanks to an 800-volt electrical system and maximum charging speed of 270kW, Porsche says a 10 to 80 per cent top up takes just 21 minutes.
Styling and interior changes
There are some styling tweaks, too, including new front and rear bumpers as part of a fresh Sport Design Package, which the Macan GTS is the first model to receive. The side skirts have been redesigned for a more powerful look and 21-inch alloy wheels come as standard, although a set of 22-inch RS Spyder Design rims are available as an option.
The Carmine Red paint we associate with GTS models is of course available here, as well as a new Lugano Blue hue. Buyers have 15 colours to choose from, or for something more special, nearly 60 other shades are available through Porsche’s Paint to Sample programme.
Inside, the Macan GTS features lots of Race-Tex – Porsche’s alternative to Alcantara - from the GT Sports steering wheel and dashboard to centre console and door panels. The adaptive 18-way adjustable Sports Seats are covered in it too, while the seat bolsters and headrests are finished in leather.
Finally, the Macan GTS offers drivers two exclusive soundtracks to accompany the driving experience, with a distinct character in the ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport Plus’ modes.
