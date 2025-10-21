This is the new Porsche Macan Electric GTS: the most driver-focused version of the brand’s already great-to-drive electric SUV.

In the world of Porsche, the GTS models have gained a reputation for being the sweet spot within the model line-up. They offer additional chassis tweaks compared with lesser models, plus some extra power without stepping on the toes of the range-topping Turbo variants.

The Porsche Macan Electric GTS is on sale now, with prices starting from £89,000. Sadly, it’s not available to order through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, although its Polestar 3 Performance rival is, and costs just under £90,000, while the Lotus Eletre is available from roughly £85,000.

Porsche Macan Electric GTS power and performance

The Macan GTS is powered by two electric motors; one up front, and a larger, more powerful e-motor at the rear – just like the Turbo version – to provide a more rear-biased feel to the car’s all-wheel drive system.

The dual-motor set-up also produces a healthy 510bhp, or 563bhp when launch control is activated, and 990Nm of torque. The result is 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds, and if you’re on a German autobahn, 0-124mph in 13.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph.

In case you’re curious, the mid-range Macan 4S spits out up to 510bhp, does 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 149mph. Meanwhile, drivers have 630bhp at their disposal in the Macan Turbo, which can do 0-62mph in only 3.3 seconds and maxes out at 162mph.

Porsche Macan GTS chassis tweaks and handling upgrades

Porsche engineers have made some refinements to the Macan’s sports air suspension for the GTS, dropping the ride height by 10mm, which gives it the lowest centre of gravity in the model range.