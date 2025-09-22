New Porsche SUVs will stick with petrol power amid shaky EV demand

The Porsche Cayenne, Panamera and its new super-sized K1 SUV will all be available with internal-combustion-engined derivatives for the foreseeable future.

Porsche’s decision to rethink its product plan will align it more closely with EV demand, which is experiencing a slower-than-expected uptake across all global markets. This, plus threats around shrinking sales in China and US tariffs, has forced the brand into rethinking its plans to safeguard profitability in the medium to long term.

Porsche’s full-size K1 SUV will be launched with combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains. This new model line was initially planned to only be available with an all-electric powertrain, and be built on Porsche’s own ‘SSP Sport’ platform.

However, plans have changed as Porsche said in a statement: “The new SUV series above the Cayenne, which was previously planned to be fully electric, will initially be offered exclusively as a combustion model and plug-in hybrid at market launch.”

This doesn't mean an electric variant has been ditched, but that a petrol variant will be prioritised. What this means about the K1's underlying platform is another question, though.