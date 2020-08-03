Best OBD readers 2026

Yet anyone can get an idea of the problem with a simple check using a tool that can cost less than a pub lunch. Most cars have an On Board Diagnostics (OBD) port, which allows you to plug in a device to read and reset codes. They can also check the VIN to help spot cloned cars, while more sophisticated readers can unlock other features or take live measurements while the car is driving. We’ve done the readings and decoded the data to find the best.

How we tested

We looked at readers aimed at DIY enthusiasts, rather than professional mechanics, that can display and reset codes as a bare minimum. This covered a mixture of wired and Bluetooth devices, which we connected to the relevant apps using an Apple iPhone.

We plugged the readers into three cars – a SEAT Ibiza, Fiat Panda and Volvo XC60 – to ensure they connected and read codes. They were then judged on ease of use, quality, features and their overall value for money.

Temu Professional OBD2 Diagnostic Scanner Tool

Price: around £10.12

around £10.12 Connection: Cable

Cable Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Contact: temu.com

Temu’s products are the butt of many jokes about quality, but for tools like this OBD reader we can see how it makes perfect sense – especially for the occasional DIY mechanic rather than a motor trade professional.