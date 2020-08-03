Best OBD readers 2026
Code crackers rated, from as little as £10.18
Yet anyone can get an idea of the problem with a simple check using a tool that can cost less than a pub lunch. Most cars have an On Board Diagnostics (OBD) port, which allows you to plug in a device to read and reset codes. They can also check the VIN to help spot cloned cars, while more sophisticated readers can unlock other features or take live measurements while the car is driving. We’ve done the readings and decoded the data to find the best.
How we tested
We looked at readers aimed at DIY enthusiasts, rather than professional mechanics, that can display and reset codes as a bare minimum. This covered a mixture of wired and Bluetooth devices, which we connected to the relevant apps using an Apple iPhone.
We plugged the readers into three cars – a SEAT Ibiza, Fiat Panda and Volvo XC60 – to ensure they connected and read codes. They were then judged on ease of use, quality, features and their overall value for money.
Temu Professional OBD2 Diagnostic Scanner Tool
- Price: around £10.12
- Connection: Cable
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: temu.com
Temu’s products are the butt of many jokes about quality, but for tools like this OBD reader we can see how it makes perfect sense – especially for the occasional DIY mechanic rather than a motor trade professional.
Despite costing just £10.12, it has a full-colour LCD screen and connects to the car quickly, offering live data when the engine is running, including battery voltage. It easily detected and cleared our fault code too. The only signs of it being cheap are a fragile feel to the case and a relatively short 52cm cable, which can make access awkward if the OBD port is in the footwell, for example.
Carly Universal Scanner
- Price: around £59.89
- Connection: Bluetooth
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: mycarly.com
Carly’s purchase options can be confusing, because there’s a choice of a universal package that works with all cars, or a cheaper one for a specific marque. If you narrow it down to just your car, it’s cheaper, with our SEAT Premium Package costing £59.89 compared with £74.80 for all makes.
The Premium Package has all the OBD reading and code clearing you’d expect, but adds the ability to change and adapt features such as automatic locking. The app is easier to understand than the other Bluetooth readers too.
TOPDON Topscan
- Price: around £69.99
- Connection: Bluetooth
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
TOPDON’s wired scanners have previously been Best Buys in this test, so we were sad to learn that the old Artilink range was being retired and replaced by a new range of Topscan Bluetooth readers.
This means there is no longer a ‘plug and read’ function if you want to check and clear a code. But the upside is access to more data and extra features, especially if you pay to upgrade your package. The app needs work though, because it is confusing and slow.
OBDEleven
- Price: around £73.29
- Connection: Bluetooth
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: obdeleven.com
While the OBDEleven will read the basic codes from any OBD-equipped car, it really shines when connected to models made by the Volkswagen Group, BMW/MINI, Toyota/Lexus and Ford.
It gave an amazing amount of detail from the SEAT Ibiza in our test, listing minor faults from several years ago and offering the chance to change features such as the locking or cornering lamps. It’s expensive, though, and unlocking additional features costs extra cash.
Motopower MP69033
- Price: around £19.99
- Connection: Wired
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
We’ve previously given the Motopower a Recommended rosette and still think it’s a good product, especially since the price has dropped by £4 since we last tested it. But it is now looking dated and expensive compared with some rivals, especially the one from Temu. We like the simplicity of the monochrome screen and one-button access to the VIN code checker, which will could be handy if you need to check a lot of car identities.
Simply OBDII Reader with Digital Screen
- Price: around £49.99
- Connection: Wired
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: thompsonsltd.co.uk
Simply’s more sophisticated reader is easy to use, with a colour screen and a usefully long 77cm cable, meaning you don’t need to kneel next to the footwell in cars with awkward port locations. The colour screen reacts instantly to inputs and connects to the car quickly, too.
We also liked the rubber grips around the unit, which make it comfortable to hold and protect it from knocks. But it doesn’t do anything better than the Temu, which is far cheaper.
Simply OBDII Engine Fault Code Scan Tool
- Price: around £24.89
- Connection: Wired
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Contact: gsfcarparts.com
This is about as basic as OBD readers get. It has slow reactions and the limited scope of the screen means you need to scroll to read most messages. There is only one other button too – Enter – which makes it a challenge to navigate menus.
Verdict
It costs less than a half-decent spanner, and if you just need to cover the basics, we found it difficult to fault Temu’s offering, especially on older cars. For more in-depth features you’ll need an app-based Bluetooth reader. Carly gets better every time, so it takes second place here. TOPDON isn’t far behind.
