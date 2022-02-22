Best driveway cleaners 2025

You might take pride in keeping your car shiny, but when did you last look down and see if your driveway is looking clean? Moss, algae and general dirt will soon build up, often leaving tell-tale lighter ‘shadow’ patches when your car moves out of its usual parking spot. If you have an older car or like to do DIY maintenance, you might also be left with the odd unsightly oil patch.

Spending a few hours with a proper driveway cleaner, a hose and a brush will soon have it looking like new. Some contain acid to cut through to the stone surface under the dirt, but need to be treated with caution. Others have fungicides to reduce the growth of algae and moss, while some have detergents that attack oily spots. But which is the most effective? We tried seven to see which scrubbed up the best.

How we tested

We’re judging our cleaners on their ability to shift grime from concrete and paved surfaces with the minimum of effort. We mixed and used them in accordance with each maker’s instructions, using a brush and a pressure washer if suggested.

They were tried on block paving that was stained with used engine oil, and algae-covered concrete. We also scored them on value and environmental impact, because chemicals that kill off your neighbour’s Geraniums are going to make you unpopular with everyone…

Scrubb Driveway & Patio Cleaner