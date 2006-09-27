Best disposable workshop gloves 2026

The most important and versatile tool you can use when fixing or cleaning your car isn’t a spanner or sponge; it’s your hands. Yet we take them for granted and fail to protect them from harmful chemicals and sharp edges.

Every professional mechanic and car valeter knows that disposable gloves will keep their hands safe and will make cleaning up at the end of the job much faster. But you need to balance the fit and feel with protection and grip. Thinner materials will allow you to keep a better hold on small components, but won’t be able to survive being scraped against a screw head.

For working on a car, you will also want a material that can cope with being doused in solvents and petrol-based products, which will rule out most latex products of the type used by medical professionals.

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For this test we put seven disposable gloves through our regime. Which will we keep on hand when working on our car?

How we tested

All the gloves were ordered in a large size and assessed for fit, comfort and sensitivity. We then checked if it was still possible to use a touchscreen while wearing them.

To test the resistance to common automotive chemicals we exposed them to petrol, WD-40, acetone-based carburettor cleaner spray, engine oil and wheel cleaner. They were then inflated to see if the material had been weakened.