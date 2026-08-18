You’ve cleaned your car, yet while it looks spotless from a distance, there are likely to be small black specks visible. These are caused by tar thrown up from the road after repairs to the Tarmac, or hot weather softening the surface.

Getting rid of them can be hard work, because simply scrubbing them will just cause smears. Dedicated tar removers will dissolve the sticky gloop quickly and are also effective at removing glue residues left by decals and adhesive pads.

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You need to be careful though, because the chemicals can harm parts of your car made of plastic and rubber. Most will also strip the protective wax coatings off paintwork, so be prepared to reapply treatments. Which of our 10 products was best at banishing the bitumen?

How we tested

To get a uniform amount of tar for each product, we spread bitumen on a scrap car’s wing and left it to harden. We then followed the instructions and tested how the fluids dissolved a thin smear and a thicker blob of tar.

We awarded points for the usability, noting the strength of smell and if the fluid ran off surfaces quickly or hung around to help dissolve the gloop. Finally we rated each product’s value.

Angelwax Nemesis