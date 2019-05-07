Best 12V Cool Boxes 2026

A picnic or holiday trip could be ruined if you arrive to find your sandwiches are soggy and your water is warm. While a cool box will keep the contents chilly for a few hours using ice blocks, it is tricky to regulate the temperature. A can of drink is fine being near to freezing point, but the cold will wilt a salad.

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The answer could be a powered cool box or mini fridge. These use a feed from your car’s 12V socket, and most can then switch to mains power at your destination. Besides keeping the contents cooler for longer, they will also regulate the temperature. Plus, most can keep food warm if you need to.

For this test we have looked at boxes that can slip into the boot of your car or be secured between rear-seat passengers. Which is the ruler of the coolers?

How we tested

We imagined going away for a camping trip, so plugged the boxes in at an ambient temperature of 24 degrees C and measured the surface temperature of a full drinks can after one, two and three hours. We then unplugged the coolers and checked the can two hours later. We also checked noise levels with the fan at maximum and scored the boxes’ quality, accessories and value.

Hi-Gear Thermec 25L Portable Fridge