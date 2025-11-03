Best tyre repair fluids 2025

Even the most reliable car can leave you stranded by the roadside if you get a puncture. All it takes is a stray nail or shard of glass cutting into your tyre and you’re left feeling seriously deflated. If your car has a spare wheel at all, and many don’t these days, then changing it can be hard work and is also dangerous by the side of a busy road. This is where an emergency tyre repair kit could get you out of trouble.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as being an alternative to waiting hours for a rescue, they can be used in just a few minutes and may get you all the way home – or at least to a safer spot.

Most are a foam or liquid which is designed to solidify as the air rushes out of the hole in the tyre, creating a blockage that plugs the puncture. Others are kits which use a rubber bung and glue. The aerosol type will usually inflate the tyre while dispensing fluid, while others require a separate pump.

We tried seven different products and were shocked by the results – only three were able to provide a repair that allowed us to drive any reasonable distance.

How we tested

We bought sets of wheels and tyres from a scrapyard and used a 4mm drill to create a hole in the tread which would be typical of a puncture caused by a wood screw or nail. We then carefully followed the instructions provided to try and plug the hole using the sealant or kit provided. The tyre’s pressure was checked after 10 minutes, and the car was driven for a mile if it was safe and practical. The pressure was then checked again after an hour and then once more following day to see if the repair was holding up. Extra points were awarded for ease of use and a mess-free operation.

Ring Flat Tyre Sealant

Price: around £11.19

around £11.19 Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Contact: eurocarparts.com