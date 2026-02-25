Best penetrating fluids 2026

Buy now from Amazon

Halfords Release Spray

Price: £4.99

£4.99 Size: 500ml

500ml Cost per 50ml: 50p

50p Contact: halfords.com

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Halfords-branded spray isn’t the cheapest in the test, but your £4.99 buys you a 500ml container of the stuff, which is more than any of the rivals here. Its performance was mid-chart in our tests though, making it difficult to completely recommend.

There is nothing clever about the nozzle either, but we liked the fact the can would still spray if held upside down – that’s useful when you are trying to reach an awkward nut underneath a car.

OB41 Multi Use Penetrating Oil

Price: around £4.49

around £4.49 Size: 400ml

400ml Cost per 50ml: 56p

56p Contact: screwfix.com

Rating: 3.0 stars

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the OB41 offering. The Multi-Use Penetrating Spray put in a decent performance in the tests, and is comprised of a clear liquid that leaves a protective oily layer on the surface of rusty fastenings to help prevent future corrosion. It can also be used as a lubricant for locks and squeaky hinges. That said, it’s not cheap enough to make it the best budget choice, and the lack of straw is an irritation.

PlusGas

Price: around £10.49

around £10.49 Size: 400ml

400ml Cost per 50ml: £1.31

£1.31 Contact: plusgas.co.uk

Rating: 3.0 stars

For many, PlusGas is the generic name for penetrating sprays. The viscous fluid seemed watery when compared with our winners and took longer to seep up our rusty nail. It dissolved some rust, but the torque needed to undo the nut was no better than the OB41 and Halfords sprays. The extra cost is difficult to justify.

Verdict

Rocket TT goes straight to the top of our podium with great performance and a low price. Bulldog BDX could be better if you are facing really rusty nuts, but it’s expensive. Third goes to WD-40’s Specialist Penetrant, which does a good job and is easiest to use, but looks pricey next to our winner.

