Best European breakdown cover 2026

The summer holiday season means an armada of British cars will be heading across the English Channel as their owners explore the sights, sounds and tastes of Europe.

But while a holiday is fun, it’s less enjoyable if you break down hundreds of miles from home with a potential language barrier to overcome. That’s why you need overseas breakdown cover.

There are a number of providers, from the household names that we all know, to lesser-known insurers who use intermediaries on the continent to help.

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However, all of the packages they offer are different. This means you need to pick the one that suits you before committing to a provider. For our test, we’ve looked at 10 companies offering European breakdown cover, but which one is best suited to your needs?

How we tested

In order to reach our verdict, we got stuck into the small print. It’s all very well heading over to Europe having ticked the “breakdown cover” box off your pre-holiday checklist, but you also need to know it covers all the things you need.

We based our test on getting a quote for a 2018 Citroen C3 Aircross – the type of car that might typically be taken abroad by a young family and is outside of the scope of the manufacturer’s warranty. We based it on a 14-night holiday, venturing into what is known by most providers as European ‘Zone 2’, which covers Spain and Italy in addition to more northern parts of the continent.