Best hose spray guns 2026

Place them side by side and it’s clear that the Rolson and Tesco guns are very similar, with the same main seven pattern nozzle. Somehow the flow is different though, with this Rolson having a farther-reaching jet. The trade-off is that it dribbles irritatingly when in several of the settings. Its handle seems to be designed for smaller hands, too. The Rolson is supplied with three hose fittings including a useful female water-stop connector. That means the £5 price seems good value.

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Tesco Outdoor 7 Function Spray Gun

Price: around £5

around £5 Modes: Seven

Seven Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Contact: tesco.com

This is a spray gun you can pick up with your shopping, and at £5 it’s not going to add too much to the bill. It is all plastic at this price, of course, but it generally works well, with useful shower, flat fan, mist, and cone settings.

There is also a mode called Centre, which is good for bucket filling.It would have scored higher if it was more comfortable to hold or the jet was more defined.

Transformers High Pressure Water Gun

Price: around £2.54

around £2.54 Modes: Seven

Seven Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Contact: temu.com

Yes, you read that price right, and the explanation for the rock-bottom cost comes when you see the source: Temu. The Transformers gun actually performed well in the tests, with seven useful modes, which mirrored those offered by the Tesco and Rolson products. This includes a ‘Full’ mode, which is good for bucket filling. But as you would expect, the gun feels flimsy in places. Although that means it is light to hold, we’d worry that you will need to replace it sooner than the rivals here.

Sealey Spray Gun With 10-Pattern

Price: around £9.54

around £9.54 Modes: 10

10 Rating: 2.5 stars

2.5 stars Contact: sealey.co.uk

At less than a tenner, the Sealey might well seem like a bargain, especially because it has a metal body, 10 modes built into the rotary selector head and a single-handed lock for the trigger.

But we found it difficult to love. The gun itself is heavy and the small trigger is stiff, making it uncomfortable to use for any more than a few minutes. While the choice of settings would seem to be a good thing, many of them are just tiny variations on angle and add very little except confusion.

Verdict

It’s a solid one-two for the Drapers, with the Eight-Pattern going one better than its sibling. Both are easy to use, great quality and good value. If we were feeling flush, though, we might treat ourselves to the Hozelock Multi Spray Plus. It’s great to use and good quality, but the price holds it back.

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