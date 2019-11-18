Best wheel brushes 2026

The Kamitore Sponge’s small size means it won’t reach the back of wheels, and the tiny handle becomes slippery to hold when wet. This brush is best suited to intricate car wheel designs that have delicate finishes.

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Simply Alloy Wheel Brush AWB001

Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Price: around £4.99

around £4.99 Contact: jrpdistribution.co.uk

At a glance the Simply brush looks identical to the Halfords product, even using the same colouring for the bristles. But there are subtle differences between the two. The AWB001’s handle is still rubberised, but isn’t as ergonomically designed as its counterpart from Halfords.

More importantly for this test, the Simply appears to have fewer bristles overall, with the metal core clearly visible. That means it doesn’t clean as effectively and potentially increases the risk of scratching the surface of wheels.

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CarPlan Demon Wheels Wheel Brush

Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Price: around £6.92

around £6.92 Contact: mymotorworld.com

Although it looks similar to the Simply and Halfords products, this CarPlan brush uses yet another design of handle with a triangular shape, which is surprisingly comfortable to hold.

The CarPlan cleaning brush is also fractionally wider than the Simply and Halfords pair in this test, but it loses out to them on overall length. When cleaning wheels, we’d rather have the extra reach to wash the back of a rim. It’s also difficult to justify the Demon’s extra cost compared with its Simply, Halfords and Triplewax competitors.

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Triplewax Diamond Alloy Wheel Brush

Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Price: around £3.95

around £3.95 Contact: mymotorworld.com

Wheel brushes don’t get much cheaper than this one from Triplewax. It uses a single loop of wire and bristles where its similar-looking competitors have two. This means you don’t get as much cleaning power, although the benefit is that it’s easier to get between very narrow spokes.

The handle is hard plastic, however, and offers little comfort for users, but it does the job on smaller and less complex wheels at an unbeatable price.

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Verdict

The CarPlan Demon Micro Noodle is what we’ll be using to wash our car’s wheels. It’s the easiest and most effective, thanks to its two different cleaning surfaces, and it’s great value for money, too.

If you prefer a traditional bristle, the low-priced Simply Barrel has the best features and can reach the back of your rims. Third place goes to the Turtle Wax Ultimate, which has a cosseting plush brush that worked well on all surfaces.

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