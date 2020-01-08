Best phone holders 2025

Most of us are reliant on our smartphones. We use them for navigation, entertainment, messaging and occasionally even to make calls. And if you stay on the right side of the law and behave responsibly, you can do many of these things while driving.

Most modern cars will have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to allow you to mirror the phone’s screen while you leave it in a bag or jacket. But older models will need a phone mount so you aren’t tempted to pick up the device and land yourself with six points on your driving licence and a £200 fine. Mounts can cost as little as a few pounds, and most will fix to the car with a suction pad or clip to a handy air vent.

How we tested

For this test we concentrated on pure phone holders rather than those that also charge. Suction mounts adhere to the windscreen or another shiny surface, but some drivers will prefer holders that attach to air vents. We tried both types on several cars to check for fit.

Once they were in place, we added a smartphone and tested solidity and practicality. Mounts that covered up the phone’s buttons lost points. We then checked how easy it is to attach the phone and adjust the position. Finally, we took value into account.

Best phone holders

Below we rate the best phone holders you can buy in 2025.

Mous Suction Mount