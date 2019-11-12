Best cordless drills 2026

A drill is a must have in any do-it-yourselfer’s garage. Besides its first-and-foremost job of making holes in things, it can also be used to quickly tighten screws and bolts, remove rust and corrosion with a wire brush attachment, and polish up dull paintwork.

Huge improvements in battery technology over the past few years have made cordless drills more capable than ever, with more power, better battery life and lower prices, all of which helps to make corded drills virtually obsolete for most jobs. While a bigger battery means a longer life, it can also mean a drill is heavier to hold and takes longer to charge – you might consider looking for a package that includes two smaller, lighter packs, allowing you to keep working while one is charging. You might also decide to save costs by using the battery in other power tools of the same brand.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve picked 10 examples and drilled down into the tiniest details to find out which is the best.

How we tested them

We fully charged the battery on all the drills and then ran them at full speed for five minutes with a medium load, by attaching a wire brush and resting it on a rusty steel wheel. We then drilled into an aluminium sheet with a 10mm bit and finally drove 6.7x125mm hex socket wood screws into undrilled timber to test the torque.

While using the drills, we judged the comfort and balance, how easy it was to secure and remove bits from the chuck and the usefulness of accessories. Extra points were awarded for higher battery capacity or spare packs, and an indicator to show state of charge. Finally, we considered the value.

Reviews

Read on to find out where the best cordless drills ranked...

Kielder KWT-020 TYPE18