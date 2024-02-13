Best cordless ratchets 2026
These tools offer a quick fix for undoing and tightening bolts, but which is best?
Occasionally when working on your car, you will sigh as you spy a long row of bolts. Undoing them with a spanner could take hours, and even using a socket set will still involve a lot of effort, especially if there is not much space to turn the handle. Professional mechanics will use a powered ratchet to speed things up, often using compressed air. But increasingly they are breaking free of air lines with battery-electric wrenches.
These air-powered tools are now within reach of the DIY motorist, too, costing as little as £25. They have enough torque to tackle tough bolts and fastenings, and as they do the hard work, they’ll save you some skinned knuckles as well as time. If the motor doesn’t have the grunt needed to do the initial loosening, the wrench can be used just like a manual ratchet and then take over the turning once the bolt is loose.
For this test we tried seven wrenches at a variety of price points, all aimed at the DIYer rather than a pro user. Which was best at twisting bolts with volts?
How we tested them
We checked the specifications to see the claimed twisting power (Nm), maximum speed (rpm) and battery capacity (Ah), before testing the units’ performance by driving 6.7x125mm hex socket wood screws into undrilled timber. The time taken to tighten and loosen them was noted, before the process was repeated 10 times to check each tool’s battery life.
Used - available now
2023 Skoda
Karoq
24,740 milesManualDiesel2.0LCash £18,590
2017 Kia
Sportage
72,250 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6LCash £11,490
2019 Hyundai
Tucson
76,275 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £9,995
2017 Renault
Captur
77,650 milesManualPetrol0.9LCash £6,750
We then assessed how easy and comfortable they were to use in a real under-bonnet situation, and looked for additional features and accessories such as sockets, a case, extra batteries, work lights and adjustable heads. Finally, we scored the value for money.
Reviews
See where we ranked the top cordless ratchet…
Draper DX Pulse
- Price: around £99
- Volts: 12
- Battery size: 2x 2Ah
- Contact: drapertools.com
- Rating: 5 stars
The new DX might have only have 12-volt power, but its 80Nm torque figure is the highest in this group, meaning it had no problem with our tightening tests. This is partially down to lower gearing, because the 170rpm maximum speed feels a little slow compared with others when undoing long bolts.
However, this is a small compromise for the rest of the features. The Pulse comes with two batteries, so you won’t have to wait for a recharge, and the smaller power packs keep the weight and size down. It also has a case and a 1/2-inch to 3/8-inch converter – all for less than £100.
Sealey SV20 Series 3/8”Sq Drive Cordless Ratchet Wrench Kit
- Price: around £155
- Volts: 20
- Battery size: 4Ah
- Contact: sealey.co.uk
- Rating: 4.5 stars
If you need a little more spinning speed than that offered by the Draper, then we would recommend the SV20, because it can turn nuts at 250rpm. The quoted torque figure of 60Nm is respectable, but it seemed stronger than this in our tests, where it screwed the bolt into the block in just 23 seconds.
We also liked the wrench’s compact head, which will make it easy to access smaller spaces, although it can’t be stood upright after use. The price quoted here is for a package that includes a fabric bag, 4Ah battery and charger, but if you already have another Sealey tool, then the SV20 alone costs £64.95.
DayPlus Ratchet Wrench
- Price: around £25
- Volts: 12
- Battery size: 2x 1.5Ah
- Contact: temu.com
- Rating: 4 stars
With a torque figure of 40Nm, it was no surprise that the DayPlus wilted after just six seconds of trying to drive our bolt into the block of wood.
But we think it could still deserve a place in your tool drawer, because it is so small, light and fast on bolts that are not too tight. It weighs just 830g, thanks in part to the small battery. Two of these are included in the set, which also has seven sockets and a storage case.
There is no variable speed control, but the maximum of 230rpm is among the quickest in this test. The real highlight of the DayPlus is its unbeatable value for money, though.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Ratchet
- Price: around £183 + £80 (battery) + £64 (charger)
- Volts: 18
- Battery size: 4Ah
- Contact: uk.ryobitools.eu
- Rating: 4 stars
The Ryobi ONE+ dwarfs most of the other ratchets here and posted the fastest time, with a 22-second screw-down score.
The quoted torque figure of 75Nm seems a little low to us, because it was keen to keep turning even when the bolt head was flush with the wood.
Despite the ONE+ being cumbersome and weighing a heavy 2kg, a clever rotating head will help access in tight spaces. But the Ryobi’s price is also weighty, especially if you need to buy the battery and charger.
Durofix RW1221-3 G12 Cordless 3/8” Brushless High Speed Extended Ratchet Wrench
- Price: around £195
- Volts: 12
- Battery size: 2Ah
- Contact: durofix.co.uk
- Rating: 3.5 stars
Our previous Best Buy is still a great product that’s easy to handle, with good balance and a light 1.5kg weight. It should be powerful, too, with a claimed maximum speed of 450rpm and 75Nm of torque. Yet it was just a second faster than the winning Draper to drive the bolt into the wood, and 1.5 seconds quicker to unscrew it.
We also like the long head and the tough fabric storage bag, complete with seven sockets. But the price has risen by £45 since our last test, making it seem too expensive for a 12-volt machine that comes with just one battery.
Kielder KWT-010 TYPE18 Long Reach Ratchet
- Price: around £138
- Volts: 18
- Battery size: 2Ah
- Contact: kielder.co
- Rating: 3 stars
The Kielder kit is supplied in a substantial solid case with a 2Ah 18V battery and charger, which makes it seem like good value for money, especially when the bare unit is £104.99. You can add a spare 2Ah pack for another £30.
With the battery attached, the ratchet is nicely balanced, comfy to hold and reasonably light, at 1.7kg. But the 60Nm torque figure means it struggled in our tests, with a 39-second screw-in time. The lack of an LED worklight is also a disappointment, but the LED battery gauge comes in handy.
DEKOPRO 3/8” Cordless Ratchet Wrench Set
- Price: around £43
- Volts: 8
- Battery size: 2Ah
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
- Rating: 2.5 stars
If you are on a budget, it might be tempting to go for the DEKOPRO, especially when the £42.74 asking price buys you a neat plastic case with 14 sockets, including 1/4-inch adaptors. The claimed 450rpm maximum speed looks impressive, too, and unlike the DayPlus, it has a variable-speed trigger.
But the DEKOPRO is only supplied with one battery, which is charged slowly via a USB-C cable. The 30Nm torque figure meant the wrench only did a little better than its budget rival in the bolt-twist test, too.
Verdict
Draper’s new DX Pulse goes straight in as our Best Buy, with the top blend of features, performance and value for a DIY user.
If you want extra speed and are prepared to spend a little more money, then the Sealey SV20 is faster at spinning the bolts and could make sense if you can share the battery with other power tools.
At the other end of the scale is Temu’s bargain-priced DayPlus Ratchet Wrench. It might not have the power of the others here, but for lighter duties it works well, is easy to handle and seems astonishing value.
Top tips for buyers
If you regularly work on a car, then a power ratchet will soon become indispensable. Unlike an impact driver, you will be able to access confined spaces under a bonnet or inside the cabin, and usually they will tighten or loosen to the same torque as doing them by hand with a conventional ratchet.
While power and speed are always welcome, there is a balance – so don’t always assume that the biggest will be the best. If you are doing general car maintenance, you’ll soon get an aching arm if you’re holding up a heavy ratchet with a big battery pack for extended periods. You might also find that you struggle to fit them in confined spaces under the bonnet.
To save on weight and ensure you are never caught short on power, you will often be better off with two small batteries rather than a big one. Buying a brand that can share batteries with other tools you have will save on the purchase price and mean your work bench won’t be littered with chargers.
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