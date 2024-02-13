Best cordless ratchets 2026

Occasionally when working on your car, you will sigh as you spy a long row of bolts. Undoing them with a spanner could take hours, and even using a socket set will still involve a lot of effort, especially if there is not much space to turn the handle. Professional mechanics will use a powered ratchet to speed things up, often using compressed air. But increasingly they are breaking free of air lines with battery-electric wrenches.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These air-powered tools are now within reach of the DIY motorist, too, costing as little as £25. They have enough torque to tackle tough bolts and fastenings, and as they do the hard work, they’ll save you some skinned knuckles as well as time. If the motor doesn’t have the grunt needed to do the initial loosening, the wrench can be used just like a manual ratchet and then take over the turning once the bolt is loose.

For this test we tried seven wrenches at a variety of price points, all aimed at the DIYer rather than a pro user. Which was best at twisting bolts with volts?

How we tested them

We checked the specifications to see the claimed twisting power (Nm), maximum speed (rpm) and battery capacity (Ah), before testing the units’ performance by driving 6.7x125mm hex socket wood screws into undrilled timber. The time taken to tighten and loosen them was noted, before the process was repeated 10 times to check each tool’s battery life.