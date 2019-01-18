Best trolley jacks 2026

The complex electronics on modern cars may deter the DIY mechanic, but there are still plenty of tasks a confident amateur can tackle. For most of these jobs you’re going to need to get the car in the air with the help of a jack and axle stands.

Our previous tests have focused on entry-level jacks, where the emphasis is on a keen price rather than user-friendly design. This time we’ve gone upmarket, with designs costing around double the price. The extra investment means they are much better to use and easier to carry around – either in the garage or a car.

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Usually dubbed racing or aluminium jacks, these are kinder to the user and car, with a long handle that doesn’t need to be removed to raise or lower the car, a wide saddle to minimise risk of damage, plus light weight. So which is the one to raise the bar for your DIY tasks? We tested six to see which can do the heavy lifting.

How we tested

We measured and weighed each jack and checked to see how low and high they would go. We assessed the saddles, looking for a rubber pad to protect the car’s components, and checked the instructions, looking for key safety advice that should be repeated on the jack. We measured how many pumps it took to reach 20cm – a typical sill height – plus the force required to lift a light sports car. The final factor was the price.

Clarke Racing 1.5 Tonne Aluminium Garage Jack CTJ1500QL