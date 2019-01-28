Even if you are careful and wear gloves to protect your hands, there are times when you are going to get grubby while fixing or cleaning your car. Brake dust, exhaust soot, grease and oil always seem to find their way onto your skin – and it’s hard work shifting the grime with regular soap or hand gel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Typically, mechanics often reach for a tub of green gloopy Swarfega to get clean, but there are now plenty of options that claim to be effective and kinder on your skin – including other options from Swarfega itself.

There is also an increasing trend for boutique-style soap bars made with natural ingredients which are said to be better for you and the environment. Here we pitch them against our previous front runners and a selection of new challengers. Which are the duds of the suds and who ends up being the clean winner?

How we tested them

To replicate the types of dirt you’re likely to encounter while fixing or cleaning a car, we made a special mixture containing diesel exhaust soot, brake dust, multipurpose grease, and fine soil. We smeared it liberally on our hands before using the cleaners according to the instructions and rinsing under a flow of warm water for 30 seconds. We then dried our hands using paper towels and marked the cleanliness, smell and feel of our skin.