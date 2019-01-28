Best workshop hand cleaners 2026
Which of these is the best all-rounder for helping you remove muck from your hands?
Even if you are careful and wear gloves to protect your hands, there are times when you are going to get grubby while fixing or cleaning your car. Brake dust, exhaust soot, grease and oil always seem to find their way onto your skin – and it’s hard work shifting the grime with regular soap or hand gel.
Typically, mechanics often reach for a tub of green gloopy Swarfega to get clean, but there are now plenty of options that claim to be effective and kinder on your skin – including other options from Swarfega itself.
There is also an increasing trend for boutique-style soap bars made with natural ingredients which are said to be better for you and the environment. Here we pitch them against our previous front runners and a selection of new challengers. Which are the duds of the suds and who ends up being the clean winner?
How we tested them
To replicate the types of dirt you’re likely to encounter while fixing or cleaning a car, we made a special mixture containing diesel exhaust soot, brake dust, multipurpose grease, and fine soil. We smeared it liberally on our hands before using the cleaners according to the instructions and rinsing under a flow of warm water for 30 seconds. We then dried our hands using paper towels and marked the cleanliness, smell and feel of our skin.
Used - available now
2023 MG
ZS EV
30,161 milesAutomaticElectricCash £14,220
2023 Peugeot
E-208
21,479 milesAutomaticElectricCash £13,220
2023 Polestar
2
27,114 milesAutomaticElectricCash £18,720
2023 Skoda
Enyaq
34,564 milesAutomaticElectricCash £17,420
We also considered value, but didn’t mark down products aimed at DIYers compared to the bigger-volume dispensers suitable for professional workshops.
Verdict
Rozalex’s Zalpon Zorange has been a multiple winner in this test, but here it faced its toughest challenge in the form of the new generation of bars. They were remarkably effective, too, but ultimately aren’t as easy to store and use for a DIYer who is washing once a week after a stint in the garage. For this reason, the bottled Rozalex retains its title, with the Friendly bar a close second and the Black Stuff finishing third. An honorary mention goes to Bilt-Hamber’s Heavy Duty Citrus if you are a commercial workshop user.
Rozalex Zalpon Zorange
- Price: around £6.50
- Size: 500ml
- Rating: 5 stars
- Contact: rozalex.co.uk
Rozalex’s Zalpon Zorange might not have the exotic ingredients of the bars or the big brand name of Swarfega, but its performance makes it a winner for us. It has a pleasant citrus smell which is not overwhelming, while the pumice fragments in the thick liquid worked at the grime effectively. It then rinsed away quickly, and our skin felt moisturised but not sticky when dried. The bottle format is good value and means it is more convenient than a bar for most DIYers, while there is a bigger, four-litre pump pack for workshops.
Friendly Mechanic’s Soap
- Price: around £4
- Size: 95g
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: friendlysoap.co.uk
The Friendly is the smallest of the bars here, but it packs a big punch when cleaning. It lists ingredients including lemon, cedarwood, patchouli and bicarbonate of soda to beat the grease and help sooth irritated skin, while pumice fragments do the job of scrubbing. This might sound like a posh concoction, but the aroma is subtle and it cleans exceptionally well with little effort. However, despite the natural ingredients, it left our hands feeling slightly dry. Despite that, and its diminutive size, it still looks reasonable value.
The Black Stuff Atlantic Pine Tar
- Price: around £8
- Size: 135g
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: theblackstuff.com
This big black bar looks like a lump of tarmac, but it smells like a Christmas tree thanks to the pine tar ingredients. It also contains basil and mint, which add to the herbal smell. The cleaning power is helped by the scrubbing power of oatmeal, pumice and activated charcoal fragments embedded in the bar. It washed away our dirt easily, with the particles helping to get rid of ingrained grease, but it took longer than our winners to rinse, and left a very slight sticky residue on our hands.
Bilt-Hamber Heavy Duty Citrus
- Price: around £25
- Size: 5 litres
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: bilthamber.com
The smallest container of Bilt-Hamber Heavy Duty Citrus is a five-litre bottle, which means it is aimed at professional garages because it would take the average DIYer years to get through it all. It does mean it is good value on a cost-per-wash basis, though, despite a hefty price increase since we last tested the Citrus. It has an orange aroma and cleans well, although it took longer than the winner because it has fewer granules in suspension. It left a slightly sticky residue, too.
Bare Bar Woodsman
- Price: around £8
- Size: 155g
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: bare-bar.co.uk
The Woodsman is the biggest of the bars in this test and follows a similar format to the others, with natural ingredients which combine to smell nice and banish the grime. In the Bare Bar’s case it’s cedarwood, sandalwood, rosemary, cinnamon leaf and black pepper combined with French red clay and crushed walnut shells for exfoliation. There is less rough stuff than in its rivals, though, which meant it wasn’t as effective on the toughest grime.
Swarfega Orange Hand Wash
- Price: around £10
- Size: 450ml
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Swarfega’s more modern alternative to the classic green jelly is supplied in a pump pack, which makes it much easier to use if you have oily hands, and a squirt dispenses just the right amount. It is far more orange than the Rozalex in terms of colour and scent, and the granules are slightly finer. It didn’t have quite the same cleaning power, but the real drawback is cost – the Swarfega Orange costs more for less.
Swarfega Original Classic
- Price: around £15
- Size: 1,000ml
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Contact: selcobw.com
This is the original Swarfega formula, which will be familiar to generations of car fixers. The jar is filled with a bright green gloop, which is smooth and lacks any type of grit. This means it’s simply not as effective as the other cleaners here, although it might be gentler on irritated skin. The aroma is not perfumed but isn’t unpleasant. Hand cleaning technology has moved on, though.
That's your hands taken care of, now take a look at our best car cleaning tips...