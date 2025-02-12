Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Goodwood Revival Experience review

As part of the Goodwood Revival Experience, you can drive up to four classic saloons and GT cars from the fifties and sixties

By:Tom Barnard
12 Feb 2025
Goodwood Motor racing circuit - picture by Jayson Fong
With spring just around the corner, you’re probably looking forward to motoring events planned for this summer, including the legendary Goodwood Revival. If you can’t wait until September, you can take to the track yourself in a series of classic cars as part of the Goodwood Revival Experience. 

The £595 package gives you a half day at the circuit and 12 laps in a choice of 10 cars from the 1950s and 1960s. In theory you could spend all your time in one car or use your allotted laps in any other combination, but like most of the attendees we chose to drive three laps in four cars to get some variety. The cars range from a classic 1968 Mini Cooper S to a mammoth-sized Ford Falcon, with iconic models such as a Lotus Cortina, Jaguar Mk2 and Porsche 912 in between. An instructor sits beside you to make sure you stay on track and to explain the quirks of these old cars. They are not afraid to encourage you to go quickly, though, despite the cars’ age, which makes it challenging and great fun. 

The Revival Experience is not all about the cars, either. There are always a couple of characters on hand to keep you entertained, dressed in period costumes and making the day more interesting between drives. Food is also included for the driver; if you’ve booked a morning session you get breakfast and lunch. If you’re doing the later slot, you’re fed lunch and afternoon tea. Guests are welcome for an additional charge of £45, and you get a video of the experience to take home.

Unsure of where to go this summer? We've rounded up the best classic and performance car shows and events for 2025...

