Ring Jumpstart 5-in-1 Tyre Inflator & Jump Starter review

You’re not going to be able to prepare for every breakdown, but Ring’s 5-in-1 Tyre Inflator & Jump Starter covers the most common sources of car trouble in a compact package.

Its main function is to save you from a flat battery or a deflated tyre, but the unit also has a 12V power supply and USB powerbank with a 12,000mAh capacity – enough to charge a smartphone three times. There’s also a dual-LED light, which can be switched to a red flashing mode to warn traffic if you’re stranded.

With a full charge, the unit started a 1.8-litre engine with a flat battery easily using a Boost function, and went on to add 10psi to six tyres before giving up. It’s recharged via USB-C and takes four hours to reach 100 per cent.

The inflator has a digital gauge, and an auto-stop function, which allows you to preset the required pressure. Although not cheap, it’s no more than a battery booster pack, tyre pump and lamp would be separately.

