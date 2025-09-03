Coleman Pack-Away 4 Person Table & Chairs Set review

Price: around £120

If you’re going camping or off for a picnic and don’t want to settle for a blanket tossed on the ground, the Coleman Pack-Away 4 Person Table & Chairs Set is a more civilised out-door dining alternative. It does what the name suggests, the set being comprised of a table and four chairs that pack away into a carry bag.

Coleman is a camping specialist manufacturer and the set is ideal for this kind of usage. Priced at £120, there are cheaper alternatives out there that will do the job but you’ll struggle to find four high-backed folding chairs and a folding table big enough for a family meal, of this quality, for much less.

All the individual parts of the set are lightweight yet feel sturdily built thanks to their steel frames and solid folding mechanisms. Of course, once you’ve packed them all into the polyester carry bag the combined weight is significant at 14.5kg and you’ll not want to carry them very far. The long handles on the carry bag actually make shifting the set about slightly harder than it needs to be because you have to lift that much higher to get the 86cm by 44cm bag off the ground.

The chairs couldn’t be easier to fold and unfold, while the table requires a bit more of a process to take down but is still simple enough. On our test, the polypropylene table top, which measures 87cm square, seemed to pick up superficial scratches quite easily. This could be down to the special anti-bacterial finish that Coleman applies to the surfaces of the table and the chairs.

Either way, we came away impressed with the quality and functionality of the Coleman product. Its simple, easy-to-use design and lightweight yet robust constriction inspires confidence. The firm also produces a slightly cheaper table and bench set made up of two benches and a larger table top measuring 61cm by 102cm.

