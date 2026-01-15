New Aya EasySpin2 360 i-Size All Stage child car seat review

Verdict

In a world where 360-degree car seats can cost nearly £500, the Aya EasySpin2 is a breath of fresh air. Yes, there are places where you can see where the cost-cutting measures have taken place, but ultimately this is a car seat that costs a quarter of more premium options and still does everything you’d expect.

Price: Around £120

Contact: Ayababy

Child car seats can be an expensive business. From purchasing infant carriers, all the way up to booster seats for bigger kids, you can easily pass the £1,000 mark. Thankfully, many companies now produce ‘all-stage’ seats that literally grow with your child. These help significantly reduce costs, but - as you’d expect - they don’t come cheap either.

However, step forward the new Aya EasySpin2 360 i-Size All Stage child car seat. It stands out from a crowded segment thanks to its incredible price. Initially on sale for just under £200, the EasySpin2 is now available for a scarcely believable £120. But don’t be fooled by the price, this isn't a seat that takes shortcuts when it comes to function or safety.

The EasySpin2 is packed with all the features you’d expect any all-stage car seat to have, including full 360-degree rotation for forward or rearward facing, three reclining positions, a five-point harness system and easy height adjustment. Lastly, and arguably most importantly, the seat meets the R129 safety standard, ensuring there’s no compromises when it comes to the safety of your child.