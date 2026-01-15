New Aya EasySpin2 360 i-Size All Stage child car seat review
In the crowded child car seat sector, the Aya EasySpin2 360 stands out due to its price
Verdict
In a world where 360-degree car seats can cost nearly £500, the Aya EasySpin2 is a breath of fresh air. Yes, there are places where you can see where the cost-cutting measures have taken place, but ultimately this is a car seat that costs a quarter of more premium options and still does everything you’d expect.
Price: Around £120
Contact: Ayababy
Child car seats can be an expensive business. From purchasing infant carriers, all the way up to booster seats for bigger kids, you can easily pass the £1,000 mark. Thankfully, many companies now produce ‘all-stage’ seats that literally grow with your child. These help significantly reduce costs, but - as you’d expect - they don’t come cheap either.
However, step forward the new Aya EasySpin2 360 i-Size All Stage child car seat. It stands out from a crowded segment thanks to its incredible price. Initially on sale for just under £200, the EasySpin2 is now available for a scarcely believable £120. But don’t be fooled by the price, this isn't a seat that takes shortcuts when it comes to function or safety.
The EasySpin2 is packed with all the features you’d expect any all-stage car seat to have, including full 360-degree rotation for forward or rearward facing, three reclining positions, a five-point harness system and easy height adjustment. Lastly, and arguably most importantly, the seat meets the R129 safety standard, ensuring there’s no compromises when it comes to the safety of your child.
During our three weeks with the seat, we really put it to the test, focusing on its durability and ease of use. The former held up well. While the fabrics can’t match up to some of the soft touch materials you’d find on a Silver Cross seat for instance, the seat itself seemed very comfortable and was easy to clean. A simple wipe of any spillages was enough to get the seat looking like new again.
Ease of use was less straightforward and we found fitting the seat a little trickier than some rivals. This was mainly down to the support leg of the base, which needed constant moving to ensure the correct position was achieved (a red colour is displayed on the leg to show when it’s not quite right). However, fitting the seat into the Isofix connections was easy enough and rotating the seat with the levers was a simple process. The same applied to the reclining process.
Overall the EasySpin2 is an accomplished child car seat. The product doesn’t feel as premium as many of its rivals and there are areas that could be improved, but you really won’t be disappointed once you factor in the cost. If you haven’t heard of Aya until now, it surely won’t be long until it’s a household name at these prices.
