Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel review

Some of the most useful things you will ever own aren’t always exotic, nor are they expensive – and the Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel is a brilliantly designed case in point.

After all, how many times have you dribbled oil down the edge of your car’s engine block, or splashed screenwash all over the floor when topping up the reservoir from a standard-size five-litre container?

The beauty of Sealey’s funnel is that not only does it prevent a mess, but unlike a more conventional rose-shaped funnel, it’s also a compact and convenient shape. You can stash one in your glovebox for roadside top-ups or emergencies rather than leave it rolling around in the boot, and it takes up minimal space.

When you do need it, you simply slide the funnel’s collar around the neck of the bottle and use it to tip fluid into your car, preventing messy spillages and giving you much greater control. It’s also so small that if you want to wash any screenwash residue off before returning it to your glovebox, you can pop into the services and rinse it off in the sink.

It’s simple, but also brilliant, because it works – one of the most innovative yet simple ideas we’ve seen. Sealey is currently selling the funnels in leading motor factors such as GSF, Euro Car Parts and Halfords for less than £3, so next time you pop in for a bottle of oil or screenwash, grab one while you’re there.

