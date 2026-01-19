Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel review

The Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel is a simple but brilliant tool that prevents messy fluid top-ups

By:Tom Barnard
19 Jan 2026
Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel in use
Overall Auto Express rating

5.0

Some of the most useful things you will ever own aren’t always exotic, nor are they expensive – and the Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel is a brilliantly designed case in point. 

After all, how many times have you dribbled oil down the edge of your car’s engine block, or splashed screenwash all over the floor when topping up the reservoir from a standard-size five-litre container? 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The beauty of Sealey’s funnel is that not only does it prevent a mess, but unlike a more conventional rose-shaped funnel, it’s also a compact and convenient shape. You can stash one in your glovebox for roadside top-ups or emergencies rather than leave it rolling around in the boot, and it takes up minimal space. 

Sealey F12 Clip-On Funnel

When you do need it, you simply slide the funnel’s collar around the neck of the bottle and use it to tip fluid into your car, preventing messy spillages and giving you much greater control. It’s also so small that if you want to wash any screenwash residue off before returning it to your glovebox, you can pop into the services and rinse it off in the sink. 

It’s simple, but also brilliant, because it works – one of the most innovative yet simple ideas we’ve seen. Sealey is currently selling the funnels in leading motor factors such as GSF, Euro Car Parts and Halfords for less than £3, so next time you pop in for a bottle of oil or screenwash, grab one while you’re there.

Buy now from Amazon

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,030Avg. savings £3,560 off RRP*Used from £25,400
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £27,145Avg. savings £2,518 off RRP*Used from £16,500
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £4,636 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £6,056 off RRP*Used from £10,399
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades
AUDI E5 Sportback - front tracking

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades

This is the first car from Audi's China-focused sub-brand, and it's a real shame that we won't be getting it
Road tests
16 Jan 2026
Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals
Opinion - Vauxhall

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals

Mike Rutherford takes a closer look at the UK new car sales figures from 2025
Opinion
18 Jan 2026
Dacia’s jam-packed 2026 diary revealed: A hybrid Sandero, new Spring and much more
Dacia Spring facelift - full front

Dacia’s jam-packed 2026 diary revealed: A hybrid Sandero, new Spring and much more

Dacia posted big sales last year. We reveal six new products to make the budget brand blow up in ‘26
News
17 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content