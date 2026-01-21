Halfords Socket and Spanner Set review

When upgrading your tool kit, buying an all-encompassing set can be tempting because they provide a range of spanners, wrenches and bits for less than the cost of putting them together individually.

We’ve had experience of cheap-to-buy sets which dazzle with lots of tools, but our tests highlighted their quality limitations. But what about the other end of the market? We’ve been trying Halfords’ 200-Piece Socket and Ratchet Spanner Set to see if it’s worth the expense.

From the minute you pick it up, you know this is a serious bit of kit because it’s not something you’d want to carry far – it weighs a hefty 21kg. Open the case, which securely holds all the tools (unlike cheaper rivals) and you are spoilt for choice. The three main ratchet wrench sizes – quarter, three-eighth and half-inch drives – are covered, with both deep and standard sockets. There’s also spark plug removers, pinless universal joints plus a hefty 450mm breaker bar and extensions.

Quality is not in question, because the three eighth-inch versions took the runner-up spot in our test last year. It’s a similar story with the ratchet spanners – you get 14 – which are the same as the set that won our 2024 test. There’s also a host of bits, hex keys and a spinner handle. At £330 it is a big commitment, but the quality and selection is good.

