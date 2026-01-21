Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Halfords Socket and Spanner Set review

The Halfords Socket and Spanner Set is a high-quality and comprehensive toolkit that justifies its price

By:Tom Barnard
21 Jan 2026
Halfords 200 socket set
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

When upgrading your tool kit, buying an all-encompassing set can be tempting because they provide a range of spanners, wrenches and bits for less than the cost of putting them together individually.

  • Best toolbags header image
    Best toolbags 2025

We’ve had experience of cheap-to-buy sets which dazzle with lots of tools, but our tests highlighted their quality limitations. But what about the other end of the market? We’ve been trying Halfords’ 200-Piece Socket and Ratchet Spanner Set to see if it’s worth the expense.

Advertisement - Article continues below

From the minute you pick it up, you know this is a serious bit of kit because it’s not something you’d want to carry far – it weighs a hefty 21kg. Open the case, which securely holds all the tools (unlike cheaper rivals) and you are spoilt for choice. The three main ratchet wrench sizes –  quarter, three-eighth and half-inch drives – are covered, with both deep and standard sockets. There’s also spark plug removers, pinless universal joints plus a hefty 450mm breaker bar and extensions.

Quality is not in question, because the three eighth-inch versions took the runner-up spot in our test last year. It’s a similar story with the ratchet spanners – you get 14 – which are the same as the set that won our 2024 test. There’s also a host of bits, hex keys and a spinner handle. At £330 it is a big commitment, but the quality and selection is good. 

Buy now from Halfords

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £4,581 off RRP*Used from £11,926
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,255Avg. savings £1,912 off RRP*Used from £7,299
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £4,636 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,030Avg. savings £3,560 off RRP*Used from £25,400
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals
Opinion - Vauxhall

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals

Mike Rutherford takes a closer look at the UK new car sales figures from 2025
Opinion
18 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: the Audi RS 3 rocketship is yours for a superb £494 per month
Audi RS 3 Sportback - front action

Car Deal of the Day: the Audi RS 3 rocketship is yours for a superb £494 per month

Put a smile on your face with one of Audi’s best RS models ever. The RS 3 is our Deal of the Day for January 18.
News
18 Jan 2026
Refreshed MG4 spotted, but you might struggle to tell the difference
New MG4 - front tracking

Refreshed MG4 spotted, but you might struggle to tell the difference

Award-winning MG4 set for mid-life refresh this year
News
19 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content