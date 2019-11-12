Best toolbags 2025

If you need to carry tools, a bag is often a better bet than a box, because its soft edges are kinder to car trim and your legs. They are also a better choice for keeping emergency and get-you-home kit in the car, because a bag can be squashed into places a rigid box can’t.

So which is the tool bag to keep your car kit safe and handy? We packed 10 top sellers and tried them out to sort the heavy hitters from the dead weights.

How we tested

We split our samples between smaller designs for get-you-home kit and the larger versions that could house a more comprehensive selection of tools.

Our selection included a compressor, jump pack and multimeter, plus common automotive hand tools, including a small torque wrench. For the bigger bags we added a full-size torque wrench, cordless impact wrench and drill, plus larger tools.

Divide and conquer is the mantra when storing tools to keep them separate and easy to find, so we looked for plenty of pockets, preferring internal and covered ones, because kit can get lost from open external pouches. Loops were factored in, while we favoured solid plastic bases, comfortable handles and carry straps, plus we assessed practicality and build quality. Price was the final consideration.

Forge Steel 18’’ Tool Bag