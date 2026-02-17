Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

LED Lenser P7R Pro torch review

The P7R Pro torch is extraordinarily bright, but it doesn’t come cheap

By:Tom Barnard
17 Feb 2026
LED Lenser P7R Pro torch
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

All of us will have used a torch at some time for working on a car, perhaps to look for a lost bolt in the depths of an engine bay, or to help you see while dealing with a breakdown in the dark. While the lights on our phones mean we always have easy illumination at our fingertips, an LED torch is a superior tool for most jobs in and around your car.

LED Lenser’s newly revamped range of torches is of top quality – but this comes at a price. The P7R Pro is the most interesting of the line-up, because it has several innovations and is small enough to fit in a pocket, or a car’s glovebox or door bin.

It’s also extraordinarily bright. Tap the button twice and it will boost the beam to a maximum output of 2,000 lumens – that’s more than a pair of halogen headlamps on older cars – and means the beam can stretch to 320 metres in ideal conditions.

While this will be useful if you are looking down a country lane on a stormy night, the P7R Pro has an adjustable beam so the light pattern can be spread to illuminate a wider area. There is also a twistable Mode Selection Ring, which makes it easy to choose between three light outputs or to lock the switch to prevent accidental activation. 

The battery recharges via a dedicated dock or a USB port, and lasted for more than an hour on the brightest setting. It’s a very expensive torch, but has the performance and quality to make the cost worth it, especially for a professional user.

