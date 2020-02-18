Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Product group tests

Best rechargeable torches 2024

We put eight LED torches under our test spotlight

by: Dave Pollard
5 Mar 2024
Torch being shone on an engine bay9

Whether it’s for emergencies at the roadside, checking the engine bay or overnight camping, it’s wise to keep a torch in your car. But it’s no good if the battery’s flat. One way to avoid this is to use a rechargeable version, especially if there’s a suitable socket or USB fast charger in your car.

It’s also far greener using rechargeable batteries. Our test units are all LED based, producing more light for less input, while staying cooler. All these torches come with a USB cable and so can be charged from a computer, mains or car with a suitable socket or adaptors.

How we tested them

Each torch was run on its highest setting for an hour, and we then tried them under the bonnet, in the garage and outside to test distance performance. A good warranty shows confidence in a product, while an official rating against dust/moisture (IP) or shock (IK), means it should cope well with being used outdoors. 

We logged the various modes and output options, and looked for a good balance between weight, length, practicality and battery capacity. A spot-to-flood zoom is always useful, as are extras such as a lanyard, pouch, magnetic base or second battery option. Price was the final factor.

Reviews

NightSearcher 1000-R LED Rechargeable Flashlight

Best rechargeable torches - Nightsearcher Zoom 1000R9

The 18650-type 2.6Ah battery plays a big role in this success, because it is powerful and keeps the weight down to just 169g – only the Nitecore is lighter. Light performance is excellent, with the torch offering 1,000, 500, 200 and 50-lumen options, plus a beacon. 

The focus goes from really wide to small spot using the easy-to-operate sliding collar. It’s dust/moisture proof to IP66 and IK07 shockproof, so should stand up to some serious misuse. The 1000-R is impressive in all areas, and with its good price and five-year warranty, is hard to resist.

Buy now from Amazon…

Nitecore MH15 Rechargeable LED torch

Best rechargeable torches - Nitecore MH159

Although it’s the lightest torch we tried, at 140g, the Nitecore boasts 5Ah thanks to its efficient battery. And at just 117mm long, it is easy to use and store. Its moisture/dust protection of IP68 is close to the best possible and it has a good spread of beams (2,000, 350, 50 and five lumens), with beacon and SOS. 

That capable battery, with three status LEDs, charges in around 1.5 hours and can be used to top up mobile phones at 18W. While it’s not cheap and we’d like to see a focus option and a magnetic end, with its two-year warranty, the Nitecore is an accomplished device. 

Buy now from Amazon…

Coast HP7R Rechargeable LED Torch Kit

Best rechargeable torches - Coast HP7R9

The Coast is pricey, but includes two 2.6Ah rechargeable batteries and an alkaline pack, offering lots of run time and versatility. The IP54 accreditation for dust/moisture is good, although not the best on test. We like the aluminium construction, while the wall-mounting bracket, 360-degree belt clip, pouch and lanyard are all welcome accessories. 

We still niggle at the large gap between the two light modes offered (300-30 lumens), although the Coast’s full-power performance is mighty, as is the five-year warranty that comes as standard. 

Buy now from Amazon…

Draper SMD LED Wireless/USB Rechargeable Hand Torch 65690 

Best rechargeable torches - Draper 656909

The Draper’s body-mounted button toggles through 30, 100, 400 and 1,000-lumen modes, and its 216g weight gives it a solid feel. A variable-focus option would be good, but we like the strong nylon-and-aluminium case, which has lots of grippy rubber sections and a magnetic end. 

Impressively at the price, the Draper has an IK07 rating for shock and is virtually impregnable from dust and moisture, with an IP68 accreditation. A neat feature is the ability to charge wirelessly using an optional pad (Draper part number 65789, around £21), which will also revive a smartphone. 

Buy now from Amazon…

NightSearcher Zoom 600R Heavy Duty Spot-to-Flood Beam LED Flashlight

Best rechargeable torches - Nightsearcher Zoom 600R9

We like the aluminium casing’s matt-silver effect, its grippy knurling and magnetic base. It uses the same 2.6Ah battery as the 1000-R, but produces less light, with 600, 280 and 60-lumen modes. The magnetic induction system makes charging easy with a simple slot-in cradle, which can be wall-mounted. 

While the torch is rated IK07 for shock, curiously, it has no IP rating despite its similarity to the larger NightSearcher. Its performance is good and we like the variable focus, but its price looks high against the 1000-R.

Ryobi Cordless Pivoting Head Light RLP4-120G

Best rechargeable torches - Ryobi RLP4 120G9

Ryobi’s stylish torch uses the company’s new 2Ah removable battery system, which works with various tools in the range. The head pivots through 180 degrees, which is useful for bench work, especially when using the magnetic base, or outdoors when clipped to a jacket. 

The three light modes toggle through 640, 240 and 80 lumens, and there’s also a red laser pointer. Despite having no variable focus, it performed well through our tests, but has no IP accreditation and being new, we couldn’t find it cheaper. One bonus is the three-year warranty.

Buy now from Amazon…

Ledlenser P6R Core QC Rechargeable Torch

Best rechargeable torches - LED Lenser P6R Core9

This torch is aimed at the outdoorsy type, the QC nomenclature standing for quattro colour, referring to the four light colours available by turning a collar. Red reduces glare, green is for game hunting, and blue for tracking. 

It uses a 2.5Ah battery and has 15, 120 and 270-lumen modes, and with its smooth focus operation, produces impressive results. We like the transport lock, which prevents accidental operation, IP54 accreditation and seven-year warranty, but it is a little heavy and is not cheap. 

Buy now from Amazon…

Sealey LED Rechargeable Aluminium LED Torch 4494 

Best rechargeable torches - Sealey LED44949
  • Price: Around £42
  • Website: sealey.co.uk
  • Rating: 3.5 stars 

If size mattered, the Sealey would have won, because at 757g, it is one of the heaviest torches we tried. To some extent this is due to the hefty 4Ah battery, but there are lighter ones that get the same result. We like the strong aluminium case, which has plenty of knurling around it for grip, and there is a very powerful magnet on the end. 

The Sealey only has two light options, but it focuses from flood to spot and produces prodigious quantities of light when using either the 1,200 or 4,000-lumen mode, with flood offering the best beam.

Buy now from Amazon…

Verdict

The Zoom 1000-R combines impressive all-round performance with the right price, while the compact Nitecore newcomer produces lots of light combined with the ability to charge a smartphone. If you’re looking for battery versatility, the Coast remains a good buy.

  1. NightSearcher 1000-R L
  2. Nitecore MH15
  3. Coast HP7

Looking to top up your mobile phone while on the move? Click here to discover the best USB fast chargers...

Most Popular

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details
Renault 4 - front (watermarked)
News

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details

Renault’s retro revolution will continue with a new version of the iconic Renault 4 as a small electric car. Here’s everything we know about it
2 Mar 2024
"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"
Opinion - MG3
Opinion

"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"

Mike Rutherford is confused as to why so many car manufacturers avoided the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
3 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month
Nissan Leaf - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month

Well-built, practical and refined are all great reasons to get a Nissan Leaf - our Deal of the Day from 1 March
1 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content