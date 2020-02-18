Best rechargeable torches 2024

Whether it’s for emergencies at the roadside, checking the engine bay or overnight camping, it’s wise to keep a torch in your car. But it’s no good if the battery’s flat. One way to avoid this is to use a rechargeable version, especially if there’s a suitable socket or USB fast charger in your car. It’s also far greener using rechargeable batteries. Our test units are all LED based, producing more light for less input, while staying cooler. All these torches come with a USB cable and so can be charged from a computer, mains or car with a suitable socket or adaptors. How we tested them Each torch was run on its highest setting for an hour, and we then tried them under the bonnet, in the garage and outside to test distance performance. A good warranty shows confidence in a product, while an official rating against dust/moisture (IP) or shock (IK), means it should cope well with being used outdoors. We logged the various modes and output options, and looked for a good balance between weight, length, practicality and battery capacity. A spot-to-flood zoom is always useful, as are extras such as a lanyard, pouch, magnetic base or second battery option. Price was the final factor. Reviews NightSearcher 1000-R LED Rechargeable Flashlight 9 Price: Around £48

nightsearcher.com Rating: 5 stars

The 18650-type 2.6Ah battery plays a big role in this success, because it is powerful and keeps the weight down to just 169g – only the Nitecore is lighter. Light performance is excellent, with the torch offering 1,000, 500, 200 and 50-lumen options, plus a beacon. The focus goes from really wide to small spot using the easy-to-operate sliding collar. It’s dust/moisture proof to IP66 and IK07 shockproof, so should stand up to some serious misuse. The 1000-R is impressive in all areas, and with its good price and five-year warranty, is hard to resist. Buy now from Amazon… Nitecore MH15 Rechargeable LED torch 9 Price: Around £64

nitecore.co.uk Rating: 4.5 stars Although it’s the lightest torch we tried, at 140g, the Nitecore boasts 5Ah thanks to its efficient battery. And at just 117mm long, it is easy to use and store. Its moisture/dust protection of IP68 is close to the best possible and it has a good spread of beams (2,000, 350, 50 and five lumens), with beacon and SOS. That capable battery, with three status LEDs, charges in around 1.5 hours and can be used to top up mobile phones at 18W. While it’s not cheap and we’d like to see a focus option and a magnetic end, with its two-year warranty, the Nitecore is an accomplished device.

Buy now from Amazon… Coast HP7R Rechargeable LED Torch Kit 9 Price: Around £90

coastportland.com Rating: 4.5 stars The Coast is pricey, but includes two 2.6Ah rechargeable batteries and an alkaline pack, offering lots of run time and versatility. The IP54 accreditation for dust/moisture is good, although not the best on test. We like the aluminium construction, while the wall-mounting bracket, 360-degree belt clip, pouch and lanyard are all welcome accessories. We still niggle at the large gap between the two light modes offered (300-30 lumens), although the Coast’s full-power performance is mighty, as is the five-year warranty that comes as standard. Buy now from Amazon… Draper SMD LED Wireless/USB Rechargeable Hand Torch 65690 9 Price: Around £36

drapertools.com Rating: 4 stars The Draper’s body-mounted button toggles through 30, 100, 400 and 1,000-lumen modes, and its 216g weight gives it a solid feel. A variable-focus option would be good, but we like the strong nylon-and-aluminium case, which has lots of grippy rubber sections and a magnetic end. Impressively at the price, the Draper has an IK07 rating for shock and is virtually impregnable from dust and moisture, with an IP68 accreditation. A neat feature is the ability to charge wirelessly using an optional pad (Draper part number 65789, around £21), which will also revive a smartphone.

Buy now from Amazon… NightSearcher Zoom 600R Heavy Duty Spot-to-Flood Beam LED Flashlight 9 Price: Around £43.80

nightsearcher.com Rating: 4 stars We like the aluminium casing’s matt-silver effect, its grippy knurling and magnetic base. It uses the same 2.6Ah battery as the 1000-R, but produces less light, with 600, 280 and 60-lumen modes. The magnetic induction system makes charging easy with a simple slot-in cradle, which can be wall-mounted. While the torch is rated IK07 for shock, curiously, it has no IP rating despite its similarity to the larger NightSearcher. Its performance is good and we like the variable focus, but its price looks high against the 1000-R. Ryobi Cordless Pivoting Head Light RLP4-120G 9 Price: Around £55

uk.ryobitools.eu Rating: 3.5 stars Ryobi’s stylish torch uses the company’s new 2Ah removable battery system, which works with various tools in the range. The head pivots through 180 degrees, which is useful for bench work, especially when using the magnetic base, or outdoors when clipped to a jacket. The three light modes toggle through 640, 240 and 80 lumens, and there’s also a red laser pointer. Despite having no variable focus, it performed well through our tests, but has no IP accreditation and being new, we couldn’t find it cheaper. One bonus is the three-year warranty. Buy now from Amazon… Ledlenser P6R Core QC Rechargeable Torch 9 Price: Around £69.60

ledlenser.co.uk Rating: 3.5 stars