New Silver Cross Perform child car seat review

Verdict

The Silver Cross Perform is yet another high quality product from the popular brand. It ticks all the boxes when it comes to comfort and durability. However, the lack of versatility will be an issue for some people, especially in a seat that costs almost £400. That said, you can’t put a price on safety, and this really is at the top of the pile when it comes to that.

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We have tested many Silver Cross car seats over the years here at Auto Express, and have always come away highly impressed. They are usually versatile, comfortable and extremely well made. Now, its latest car seat has arrived on the market, but this one is a little bit different.

The Silver Cross Perform is the brand’s first ever Swedish Plus Tested car seat, meaning safety really is at the forefront of its design. If you’re unaware of the Swedish Plus Test, it’s essentially the strictest car seat test in the world, focusing on neck safety during full-frontal impacts. If a car seat passes the test, it is deemed to be at the very top when it comes to infant protection.

However, the Swedish Plus Test is only carried out on rear-facing seats, meaning the Silver Cross Perform’s versatility is somewhat limited. Considering there are so many rotating and all-size car seats on the market, is it a trade off worth having? To find out we lived with the seat for three weeks and thoroughly put it to the test during that time.