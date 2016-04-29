Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Ring MAGFLEX 1000 Superflex LED utility lamp review

Strong value for money makes the Ring Magflex 1000 lamp well worth a look for DIY car mechanics

By:Kim Adams
30 Sep 2024
Ring MAGFLEX 1000 Superflex LED utility lamp attached to a Ford Transit&#039;s wheelarch
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

Ring took a literal new twist on workshop lighting when it launched the MAGFLEX 1000, with its ribbon of highly flexible LEDs.

We tried the eye-catching Ring alongside our current inspection lamp favourite, the Philips Xperion 6000 Slim, and our preferred large-space light, the MAGflex Utility, because the Superflex is promoted as being suitable for both tasks.

The Superflex has two magnets at each end, with just one pair capable of supporting the light, so mounting it is a breeze. The ribbon of LEDs can be twisted through 160 degrees within the end blocks to give further options. Maximum output is 1,000 lumens, but there are two eco modes as well. 

Ring MAGFLEX 1000 Superflex LED utility lamp

While the Superflex just has the edge for brightness, it was close, and Ring’s newcomer has the wider spread of light. The Utility is great for illuminating spaces or engine bays using the two elasticated straps and hooks on the bonnet underside. But care is needed to avoid glare, because the light is hard to control when it’s draped over items such as the suspension. The Philips is much easier to mount and direct for close-up work, but doesn’t have the punch of the Superflex and its whiter beam.

However, the Ring’s 50cm USB A-C charge lead is short and we’d like a battery-state indicator, although one of the two power switches shows the charging state. The light lasted just over three hours at full power. 

Its rivals here may have the edge in certain areas, but with a price that’s less than £30, the versatile Superflex is well worth considering.

Lighten up! these are the best inspection lamps...

Kim Adams
Products editor

Kim has worked for Auto Express for more than three decades and all but a year of that time in the Products section. His current role as products editor involves managing the section’s content and team of testers plus doing some of the tests himself. 

