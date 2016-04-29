Ring MAGFLEX 1000 Superflex LED utility lamp review

Ring took a literal new twist on workshop lighting when it launched the MAGFLEX 1000, with its ribbon of highly flexible LEDs.

We tried the eye-catching Ring alongside our current inspection lamp favourite, the Philips Xperion 6000 Slim, and our preferred large-space light, the MAGflex Utility, because the Superflex is promoted as being suitable for both tasks.

The Superflex has two magnets at each end, with just one pair capable of supporting the light, so mounting it is a breeze. The ribbon of LEDs can be twisted through 160 degrees within the end blocks to give further options. Maximum output is 1,000 lumens, but there are two eco modes as well.

While the Superflex just has the edge for brightness, it was close, and Ring’s newcomer has the wider spread of light. The Utility is great for illuminating spaces or engine bays using the two elasticated straps and hooks on the bonnet underside. But care is needed to avoid glare, because the light is hard to control when it’s draped over items such as the suspension. The Philips is much easier to mount and direct for close-up work, but doesn’t have the punch of the Superflex and its whiter beam.

However, the Ring’s 50cm USB A-C charge lead is short and we’d like a battery-state indicator, although one of the two power switches shows the charging state. The light lasted just over three hours at full power.

Its rivals here may have the edge in certain areas, but with a price that’s less than £30, the versatile Superflex is well worth considering.

