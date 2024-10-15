Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault boss calls for co-operation with Chinese car makers

Renault Group boss Luca de Meo has called for co-operation with Chinese car brands coming to Europe in a bid to secure European manufacturing

By:Paul Barker
15 Oct 2024
Luca De Meo - Renault

Renault Group boss Luca de Meo has played down the risk of Chinese brands coming into Europe and pushing the established players out of business, suggesting a new spirit of co-operation could help shore up the future of European car manufacturing. 

Speaking in response to questions about tariffs on Chinese cars, de Meo predicted a shift in the dynamic between European makers, component suppliers and the incoming brands.  

“They might have to think about localising production, integrating differently in a deeper way into the ecosystem, which is actually what they asked us to do [when we went into China] 20, 25 years ago,” said de Meo, speaking at the Paris Motor Show. “Maybe the Chinese can help, doing joint ventures, financing things; instead of doing that in China, they do it here, so they can take part.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

De Meo pointed out that the new Chinese brands are not the first to try and enter Europe and played down the risk of a complete takeover. “I'm old enough to have seen the Japanese and then the Koreans come in to Europe, and it was before my time professionally but also the Americans with Ford and GM. 

“You add up American, Japanese and Koreans and you’re at 25% of the European market, and not 95%, and we're still there; actually, last year, Renault had the best result in its history,” De Meo continued. “So it doesn't mean we’re going to be wiped out. It's not going to be a walk in the park. We're going to react, we’re going to compete.”

The boss of Renault Group added that European brands will need the experience of Chinese firms with battery technology in particular. 

“I always said we need to find a deal with China, because we won't be able to compete and to accelerate the electric vehicle without the support of the Chinese companies that control the mining industry, their chemical refining, their capacity and competence,” he declared. “Most of the gigafactories built in Europe are actually built and designed by Chinese companies, because they have experience.

“I believe that we need to find a deal. This is now the time of discussion, instead of regretting whether the thing went a certain way, and making arguments about opportunity or having important duties or not so,” de Meo concluded. “So what kind of deal can we do, because they want access to the European market, it's a rich market. It's one of the markets that will naturally go electric so they need a share of the cake, and in exchange for that, we probably need some help.”

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the exciting new cars revealed at Mondial de L’Auto
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the exciting new cars revealed at Mondial de L’Auto

The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster are among the models on display at this year’s Paris Motor Show
News
15 Oct 2024
Renault's Refactory: inside the groundbreaking repair, restoration and recycling hub
Auto Express consumer reporter Tom Jervis standing outside the Renault ReFactory facility

Renault's Refactory: inside the groundbreaking repair, restoration and recycling hub

We go behind the scenes at Renault’s Refactory car recycling centre
Features
15 Oct 2024
Electric motors: how Renault builds the tech to replace the engine
Renault 5 on production line

Electric motors: how Renault builds the tech to replace the engine

We visit Renault’s Cleon factory, the hub of manufacturing and development of the French firm’s electric motor technology
Features
8 Oct 2024
EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss
Renault Zoe - front tracking

EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss

Electric car batteries are holding up very well against the test of time
News
4 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 
News
11 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month
Volkswagen Tiguan - main image

Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a great option for family buyers, especially at this price. Check out our Car Deal of the Day for October 13
News
13 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content