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Renault 4 Roland-Garros special edition served up in time for the French open

The French Open tennis tournament inspires Renault to create a special open-top Renault 4

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Apr 2026
New Renault 4 Roland Garros special edition - front static

To celebrate its fifth year of partnering with the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, Renault has revealed the new Renault 4 Roland-Garros E-Tech electric special edition.

In a similar fashion to the Renault 5 Roland-Garros, which launched two years ago and has gone on to account for 15 per cent of all Renault 5 sales in the UK, the Renault 4 Roland-Garros comes with a range of chic detailing that references the famous tennis event in Paris. 

While the Renault 4 Roland-Garros E-Tech will make its global premiere on May 18 at the start of the tournament, that car will be a ‘show car’. The final production car will launch in autumn 2026 and given the success of the Renault 5 Roland-Garros here in the UK, we expect its arrival here soon after. 

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The show car is based on the ‘Plein Sud’ version of the Renault 4 with an electric-powered canvas roof, though this feature isn’t as yet available in the UK. Elsewhere the bodywork comes in a shade of Glacier White that contrasts with black side pillars and roof arches. There’s also new silver trim on the front wings with the Roland-Garros symbol and 18-inch “Parisienne” black diamond-cut wheels with a smoked varnish finish. As a reference to the clay surface of Roland-Garros’ tennis courts, the wheel hubs, and front and rear bumper trims are finished in Terracotta Brown.

The interior of the Renault 4 Roland-Garros gets some bespoke tweaks too. There’s light grey upholstery made from fully recycled material with a “structured white technical knit fabric that echoes performance attire” according to Paula Fabregat-Andreu, Renault’s Design Projects Director. The backrests of the front seats feature an embossed Roland-Garros logo and on the dash there’s a French flag along with a backlit area with the script “Roland Garros Paris”.

New Renault 4 Roland Garros special edition - rear static

Like in the R5 Roland-Garros, the steering column-mounted shifter is styled like a tennis racket grip with a Roland-Garros logo on the end. There’s also a clay-coloured wireless smartphone charging pad and “Roland-Garros Paris” etched into the brushed aluminium door sills. 

Given that the small-battery 40kWh version of Renault 4 has gone off sale, and the Plein Sud model is only offered with the 52kWh battery, it’s safe to say that will be the powertrain of choice of the Roland-Garros special edition. This should mean a range around 250 miles with power coming from the R4’s 148bhp electric motor.

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Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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