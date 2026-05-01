It’s often the little things that really get under your skin – the enjoyment of driving a smart new car ruined by the alarmingly loud indicator noise, which you know is going to wind you up every time you use it.

That’s how it felt when I started driving the Renault 4, but this tale has a happy ending, because only a couple of steps through the menus on the infotainment system is a handy option for controlling the volume of the turn indicator sound. There are three choices and mine is now safely set at low, so driving the car is a much more peaceful experience.

Renault 4 E-Tech Iconic+: first report

Move over, Renault 5, it’s time for your more practical sibling to show its talents

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Mileage: 1,007 miles

1,007 miles Efficiency: 4.1mi/kWh

Renault has really hit a sweet spot with its retro-themed small electric vehicles, combining competitive pricing, eye-catching looks and well-loved names.

The Renault 5 has already proven a big success in the UK, with strong sales attracting buyers from other brands, including many people new to running an EV. Meanwhile, colleagues who have seen the upcoming Renault Twingo in the flesh have only had good things to say about the cute city car. All of which added to my excitement when collecting my new fleet car, the second of the brand’s trio of retro EVs, the more practical Renault 4.