A set of five unique Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinans curated by French artist Cyril Kongo has been revealed, taking the otherwise upstanding British luxury car brand into unfamiliar new territory.

All are painted in Rolls-Royce Blue Crystal over Black paintwork outside, which places tiny blue metallic particles into one of the many layers of clearcoat that sit over the colour layer.

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There’s also a bespoke coachline, which is finished in a gradient of two colours, which are also different on the two sides. This asymmetrical theme is then continued with the brake calipers, which are painted different colours at each corner.

Inside, Rolls-Royce has taken this notion of contrasting colours to extremes, with all of the woodwork hand-painted by Kongo himself in a collection of bright colours. This makes every panel on every car unique, and each is then coated in 10 layers of lacquer by Rolls-Royce staff. These panels are fitted on the doors, dashboard, picnic tables and the standard-fit waterfall section between the rear seats.

The same hand-painted finish is also applied to the leather Starlight headlining, and each of the four seats comes with its own contrasting colours on the piping, leather inserts and even the lambswool floor mats. High-contrast blue leather inserts are found on the dash and each of the door cards features embroidery with more of Kongo’s symbols.

Outside, all of the usually chrome elements are finished in black, including the iconic Pantheon grille, Spirit of Ecstasy and even the inner sections of the flat ‘RR’ badge. There are no changes to the chassis or technical components of the standard Black Badge model; instead, this is a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and the art world, on a canvas that happens to have wheels. As you can perhaps imagine, the cars’ pricing hasn’t been revealed.

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