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Hardcore Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition heads to SEMA

Mitsubishi is heading to the SEMA show in Las Vegas for the first time in 14 years, bringing several versions of the new Outlander Diamond Trail Edition

By:Matt Robinson
26 Oct 2026
Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail SEMA - front static

The Mitsubishi Outlander is already one of the more off-road-friendly SUVs, but the versions you see here take things up a notch further. For its first trip to the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas since 2012, the Japanese manufacturer is bringing along the new Outlander Diamond Trail, along with two modified, more hardcore versions.

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The standard version heading to North American showrooms has a different font grille compared to other Outlanders, plus black-finished headlights, chunky wheelarch extensions and redesigned front and rear bumpers to reduce overhangs. This improves the approach angle from 18.3 to 20.5 degrees and the departure angle from 22.2 to 23.1 degrees. 

Filling those more aggressive wheelarches are new 18-inch black alloy wheels shod in Nexen Roadian ATX all-terrain tyres, and from a practicality standpoint, there are now raised roof rails. An all-new colour called Trail Green Metallic finishes off the exterior.

The cabin gets dark grey upholstery with khaki stitching that’s water repellent and easy to clean, and also includes a bunch of Diamond Trail Edition logos. But you’ll have to imagine all that for the time being, because images of the interior have not yet been released.

The regular Outlander’s ‘S-AWC’ all-wheel-drive system is retained, albeit with the addition of a new Rock mode. Plus, the Multi-View Camera System now works at up to 18.6mph, up from 6.2mph, giving you a better view of the surroundings and things you might want to avoid clouting when you’re off the beaten track.

This being SEMA, a standard version of the car isn’t sufficient. And so, along with the stock model, there are two modified variants. The first has beefy BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A tyres, a 1.5-inch lift kit, additional lighting, a custom-painted GulfStream trailer and a Thule roof rack with a couple of Specialized Stumpjumper mountain bikes sitting on it.

Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail SEMA - range

The second, described as “the most extreme”, has a 2.5-inch lift kit, yet more lighting accessories, attached traction boards and a roof tent. 

We’re not sure whether or not the standard car will be heading to the UK, but we probably wouldn’t bank on it. 

The trio of Outlander Diamond Trail Editions will be on display from 3-6 November at the SEMA show along with the AXCR Triton pick-up truck fielded by Ralliart in the Asia Cross-Country Rally, the Delica D:5 Ultimate Gear first seen at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, and the Outlander Sport (better known to us as the ASX) Trail Edition.

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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