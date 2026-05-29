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Mitsubishi Shogun returns with modern style, but old-school toughness

The Mitsubishi Shogun is back, but it’s far more than just a workhorse this time around

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Sep 2026
Mitsubishi Shogun - front7

After a lengthy development and an equally long-winded teaser campaign, the Mitsubishi Shogun is back. Launching first in markets like Thailand, Japan and Australia, the Pajero – as it’s known there – is yet to be confirmed for Europe and the UK, but with Mitsubishi’s recent re-launch into the UK in need of a boost from a range-topping halo model, this could well fit the bill. 

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As it has always been, the Mitsubishi Shogun is a large body-on-frame off-roader with the option of seven seats. This rugged layout prioritises off-road capability and toughness, with high levels of body stiffness and towing capacity being key attributes for many buyers. However, in this new generation the Shogun is promising to match its underlying capability with new levels of luxury and technology.

Shogun design details

The new Mitsubishi Shogun’s design is particularly striking as it features a tough-looking upright stance without going down a path of looking too retro. A full-width front light bar with horizontal strakes gives the Shogun immediate road presence, but look closely and you’ll see an impressive level of fine detail in the styling such as a clamshell bonnet, contoured lower bumpers and a frameless grille. 

Mitsubishi Shogun - rear7

A bit of design garnish around the C-pillars and front wing helps make the profile distinctive from cars like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender, but its proportions are typical for this type of vehicle, with short overhangs and steeply shaped bumpers that unlock impressive approach and departure angles. The rear end does a similar job of combining toughness and modernity. There’s no rear door-mounted spare, so the tailgate will be top-hinged. 

Interior and technology

Inside the cabin, Mitsubishi has introduced a brand new design language that combines large digital interfaces with a far more luxurious feel than many would associate with a Mitsubishi Shogun. The cabin is wrapped in tan leather – in the case of the launch car – in an almost architectural style, with a plank of two 14.5-inch screens mounted on top with a small selection of physical controls mounted below. 

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Precise specifications are still to be confirmed, but the Shogun will offer three rows of seating in most models. However, the body-on-frame chassis design does mean a captain’s chairs arrangement isn’t possible – something becoming increasingly common in many three-row family SUVs

Mitsubishi Shogun - dash7

Diesel engine

The design and technology might look much more modern than any Shogun before, but its powertrain is more old-fashioned. At launch, a single 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine is available connected up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Peak power is rated at 200bhp, but the torque figure is a healthy 480Nm thanks in large part to a new variable geometry turbo (VGT). Towing is rated at 3.5 tonne, supported in part with new water-to-air intercooling. 

There’s also a dual-loop exhaust gas recirculation system to help with emissions, however system still doesn’t quite pass Euro7 regulations, although it’s not far off at Euro6L. It’s this reason that the new Pajero won’t immediately be available in Europe, however all hope is not completely lost. 

These body-on-frame SUVs often have an incredibly long life-span, and within that time new technologies are often integrated over time. This could include a hybrid variant, which would get the Pajero much closer to being European-compliant. 

This new generation features double wishbone setup up front and a five-like design at the rear, and the all wheel drive system is a selectable setup, with rear-drive, full-time four-wheel drive available. There’s also a low-range transfer case and left-to-right torque vectoring by brake to help get out of sticky situations. 

Pricing has not been announced in any markets, but expect it to marginally undercut the equivalent Toyota Land Cruiser 250 in international markets.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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