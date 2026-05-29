After a lengthy development and an equally long-winded teaser campaign, the Mitsubishi Shogun is back. Launching first in markets like Thailand, Japan and Australia, the Pajero – as it’s known there – is yet to be confirmed for Europe and the UK, but with Mitsubishi’s recent re-launch into the UK in need of a boost from a range-topping halo model, this could well fit the bill.

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As it has always been, the Mitsubishi Shogun is a large body-on-frame off-roader with the option of seven seats. This rugged layout prioritises off-road capability and toughness, with high levels of body stiffness and towing capacity being key attributes for many buyers. However, in this new generation the Shogun is promising to match its underlying capability with new levels of luxury and technology.

Shogun design details

The new Mitsubishi Shogun’s design is particularly striking as it features a tough-looking upright stance without going down a path of looking too retro. A full-width front light bar with horizontal strakes gives the Shogun immediate road presence, but look closely and you’ll see an impressive level of fine detail in the styling such as a clamshell bonnet, contoured lower bumpers and a frameless grille.

A bit of design garnish around the C-pillars and front wing helps make the profile distinctive from cars like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender, but its proportions are typical for this type of vehicle, with short overhangs and steeply shaped bumpers that unlock impressive approach and departure angles. The rear end does a similar job of combining toughness and modernity. There’s no rear door-mounted spare, so the tailgate will be top-hinged.

Interior and technology

Inside the cabin, Mitsubishi has introduced a brand new design language that combines large digital interfaces with a far more luxurious feel than many would associate with a Mitsubishi Shogun. The cabin is wrapped in tan leather – in the case of the launch car – in an almost architectural style, with a plank of two 14.5-inch screens mounted on top with a small selection of physical controls mounted below.