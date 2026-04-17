Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq is a ‘Simply Clever’ choice at £233 a month

Well equipped SE model

Frugal mild hybrid; five-seat version

Only £232.81 a month

Few cars nail their brief as successfully as the Skoda Kodiaq. For the last decade and over two generations, it has impressed families with its spacious interior, efficient engine options, and thoughtful ‘Simply Clever’ touches. You can throw value for money into the mix too, judging by this deal we found.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the big Skoda for a very small price: £232.81 a month on a two-year agreement with an annual cap of 5,000 miles.

All that's needed to get this deal up and running is an initial 12-month payment of £3,088.72 – a bit high, you might be thinking, but that's needed to make the monthly outlay so affordable.

Naturally, you can tweak the deal to pay less up front should you wish – a nine-month initial payment sees around a £400 saving, with the monthly price only rising to £257.64. Raising the mileage limit to a more flexible 8,000 a year, meanwhile, will only cost you around £20 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month agreements.

The Skoda Kodiaq comes in five and seven-seat flavours, and with a wide range of trims and engines. Here you'll be taking the most basic version, the five-seat 1.5 TSI e-Tec DSG SE, but this is no real hardship and could prove the perfect vehicle for some families.

SE may be the entry-level trim but, in typical Skoda fashion, it's extremely well equipped. Features such as 18-inch alloys, a 13-inch touchscreen display with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and steering are all thrown in.

Powering this Kodiaq is one of Volkswagen Group's ubiquitous 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 148bhp, there's more than enough shove, while Skoda claims a combined fuel consumption figure of over 47mpg.

The latest Skoda Kodiaq features a very modern-looking interior that's well put together. Rear space is excellent, and because this is the five-seat version, the boot capacity stands at an enormous 910 litres.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq page.

Check out the Skoda Kodiaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…