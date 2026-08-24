The Suzuki Ignis is back, but it’s a very different machine this time around. It’s the international version of the Suzuki eSky, a Japanese domestic market kei car with dinky dimensions.

This is the same tactic employed by Honda with its Super-N, which is also kei car derived. And much like the Honda, the Suzuki had a slight growth spurt to suit European tastes, while remaining extremely compact.

The kei rules allow for a maximum length of 3,400mm, but the new Ignis is 3,570mm long. That’ll make it roomier inside, but still extremely compact. In fact, it’ll usurp the 3,599mm-long Super N as the smallest car on sale in the UK when orders open.

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Also differentiating it from the eSky is a new front bumper and grille design, plus rugged-looking unpainted elements running around the wheelarches and along the bottom of the car. While taste is subjective, we don’t think many will think it looks as cool as its Honda rival, though.

A range figure for the 26kWh battery hasn’t been revealed, although a 193-mile figure has been previously quoted for the eSky. This is to the WLTC standard rather than the WLTP, though. We’d expect the WLTP Combined number to be similar to the Honda Super-N’s 128 miles. For another point of comparison, the Renault Twingo manages 163 miles.

DC rapid charging ability hasn’t been mentioned by Suzuki, but we do know that the eSky is rated at 50kW, so that’s our expectation here. While modest, a 10-80 per cent top-up should still be well under half an hour given how small the battery is.

Totals of 90bhp and 133Nm of torque from the car’s electric motor might not sound like much, but the Ignis will almost certainly be extremely light, making for sprightly performance. The aforementioned Twingo makes do with 80bhp, and is likely about 150kg heavier than the Ignis.

Performance figures are so far absent, as are other key details, including boot space and cost. On that latter front, it’ll need to be keenly priced, not just because of the £18,995 Super-N, but also the £14,745 Twingo, which benefits greatly from its recently confirmed Band 1 Government electric car grant (ECG) eligibility.

Sales of the new Suzuki Ignis will commence across Europe in summer 2027.

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