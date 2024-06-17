Suzuki Swace hybrid gets a tiny tech boost

Suzuki has launched a round of updates for the Suzuki Swace hybrid to add a bit more technology and equipment while improving the value proposition. There are no changes to the way the car looks, but customers of the family car will get a bit more for their money now.

Entry-level Motion trim now comes with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) as standard, which is a new safety feature to help keep you within the speed limit. It gives a small audible warning when the car detects that its speed is over the limit detected by the car’s traffic sign recognition system.

This spec level still gets heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a rear camera, and a touchscreen display with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.

The higher-spec Ultra model now comes with sat-nav as standard and there’s a new 12.3-inch driver’s information display, which is up from seven inches in the previous version. You also get a new 10.5-inch touchscreen on the dash, up from eight inches.

Other tech on the top-spec car includes front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and wireless phone charging. Entry-level Suzuki Swace models start at £29,999 and the UItra version costs from £31,999.

