Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Suzuki Swace hybrid gets a tiny tech boost

Minor upgrades arrive for the Suzuki Swace family car, including a larger display and speed assist tech.

by: Sam Naylor
17 Jun 2024
Swace front 3/4

Suzuki has launched a round of updates for the Suzuki Swace hybrid to add a bit more technology and equipment while improving the value proposition. There are no changes to the way the car looks, but customers of the family car will get a bit more for their money now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Entry-level Motion trim now comes with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) as standard, which is a new safety feature to help keep you within the speed limit. It gives a small audible warning when the car detects that its speed is over the limit detected by the car’s traffic sign recognition system.

This spec level still gets heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a rear camera, and a touchscreen display with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.

The higher-spec Ultra model now comes with sat-nav as standard and there’s a new 12.3-inch driver’s information display, which is up from seven inches in the previous version. You also get a new 10.5-inch touchscreen on the dash, up from eight inches.

Other tech on the top-spec car includes front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and wireless phone charging. Entry-level Suzuki Swace models start at £29,999 and the UItra version costs from £31,999.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Sam Naylor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace estate car with hybrid power for only £228 a month
Suzuki Swace - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swace estate car with hybrid power for only £228 a month

The sister car of the award-winning Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is our Deal of the Day for 31 May
31 May 2024
Suzuki Swace review
Suzuki Swace - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Suzuki Swace review

The Suzuki Swace has genuine family car credentials, but it struggles to stand out among its talented rivals
15 Mar 2024
Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024
Best cars for dog owners - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024

Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging.
1 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Giant Panda electrified! New Fiat Grande Panda arrives with EV and hybrid power
Fiat Panda - front
News

Giant Panda electrified! New Fiat Grande Panda arrives with EV and hybrid power

Hybrid and electric versions will be available – the same as its sister cars, the Citroen C3/e-C3 and Vauxhall Frontera
14 Jun 2024
New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks
Nissan Leaf exclusive image
News

New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks

The next-generation Nissan Leaf will transform into an SUV inspired by the Chill-Out concept and our exclusive image previews how it could look
16 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI packs a lot of punch for £238 a month
Volkswagen Polo GTI cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI packs a lot of punch for £238 a month

VW’s smallest hot hatch is an impressively grown up car that’s wrapped up in a compact body, and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 14 June
14 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content