Tesla Cybertruck plummets in price as new entry-level model is revealed

The entry-level price of the Tesla Cybertruck has been reduced once again, with the introduction of a new Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive model.

Less than 12 months on from adding the Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive to the range, Tesla axed that version after poor sales and in its place added the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive. The new model starts from $59,990 in the US, $10,000 less than the old single-motor Rear-Wheel Drive – although still a significant chunk more than the $40,000 Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised it would cost originally.

Since it was revealed in November 2019, the Cybertruck’s polarising design has given Tesla plenty of headlines, along with some bold and unfortunate displays of the electric truck’s abilities, such as a tug of war against a Ford F-150 and Elon Musk telling the designer to strike the ‘armour glass’, only for it to break.

Tesla sold only 20,000 Cybertrucks in the US in 2025, almost half the amount sold in 2024 and way down on the 250,000 annual target. In a bid to broaden its customer base, Tesla has introduced new entry-level versions of the Model 3 and Model Y – both of which can be had on the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.