Tesla Cybertruck plummets in price as new entry-level model is revealed
Slow sales have forced Tesla to lower prices of its electric pick-up
The entry-level price of the Tesla Cybertruck has been reduced once again, with the introduction of a new Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive model.
Less than 12 months on from adding the Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive to the range, Tesla axed that version after poor sales and in its place added the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive. The new model starts from $59,990 in the US, $10,000 less than the old single-motor Rear-Wheel Drive – although still a significant chunk more than the $40,000 Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised it would cost originally.
Since it was revealed in November 2019, the Cybertruck’s polarising design has given Tesla plenty of headlines, along with some bold and unfortunate displays of the electric truck’s abilities, such as a tug of war against a Ford F-150 and Elon Musk telling the designer to strike the ‘armour glass’, only for it to break.
Tesla sold only 20,000 Cybertrucks in the US in 2025, almost half the amount sold in 2024 and way down on the 250,000 annual target. In a bid to broaden its customer base, Tesla has introduced new entry-level versions of the Model 3 and Model Y – both of which can be had on the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.
Above the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive remains the $79,990 Premium All-Wheel Drive and the Cyberbeast - which now costs $99,990 after a $15,000 price cut. Compared to the old Rear-Wheel Drive’s maximum range of 350 miles, the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive tops out at 325 miles, while the Cyberbeast can cover 320 miles on a charge.
Having an extra motor brings the Cybertruck Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive’s 0-60mph time down to 4.1 seconds – 2.4 seconds quicker than the Rear-Wheel Drive model. As for the Cyberbeast, it has a tri-motor set-up used in the Model S Plaid, which means 0-60mph takes just 2.5 seconds.
Equipment includes four-wheel steering, heated front seats, a powered tonneau cover over the bed and two 120-volt outlets in the bed along with a 240 volt plug. The fake leather interior upholstery has been replaced by new textile fabric. To keep costs low, however, the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive comes with coil springs and adaptive dampers instead of air suspension, which means the tow rating drops to 3,400kg from 4,990kg.
While a handful of Cybertrucks have been imported to the UK, there are still no plans for Tesla to officially sell the pick-up here.
