The new Tesla Semi will boast almost 1,100bhp, plus a range of around 342 miles when it comes to Europe next year, Auto Express can confirm. So-called ‘Megacharging’ should allow drivers to replenish 60 per cent of the 548kWh battery in 30 minutes.

While making its debut at the 2026 IAA Transportation Show in Hannover, Germany, Tesla confirmed detailed specifications for the new ‘Semi’ truck. Just one version of the electric lorry will be offered in Europe; the three-motor powertrain will produce 800kW (1,087bhp), while apparently offering “class-leading efficiency and long range”.

Tesla says this “badass performance” allows drives to “merge safely, maintain pace with traffic and handle demanding [gradients] with confidence”. Apparently, the Semi’s electric powertrain brings “smooth, predictable power delivery — without the noise, vibration or complexity of a traditional diesel powertrain”.

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In the US, the Semi is offered with two battery options, including an 822kWh Long Range model good for 500 miles of range. It’s understood that UK and European customers will miss out on this version, at least to begin with.

Apparently weighing “less than” 9,100kg, the Semi has a gross combination weight – including trailer and contents – of 40 tonnes. That’s slightly more than the previously quoted 37 tonnes of the US-spec Long Range model.