Tesla Semi electric HGV on route to the UK with 1,100bhp and 342-mile range
European specifications have been confirmed, with Tesla claiming “badass” performance for its new electric lorry
The new Tesla Semi will boast almost 1,100bhp, plus a range of around 342 miles when it comes to Europe next year, Auto Express can confirm. So-called ‘Megacharging’ should allow drivers to replenish 60 per cent of the 548kWh battery in 30 minutes.
While making its debut at the 2026 IAA Transportation Show in Hannover, Germany, Tesla confirmed detailed specifications for the new ‘Semi’ truck. Just one version of the electric lorry will be offered in Europe; the three-motor powertrain will produce 800kW (1,087bhp), while apparently offering “class-leading efficiency and long range”.
Tesla says this “badass performance” allows drives to “merge safely, maintain pace with traffic and handle demanding [gradients] with confidence”. Apparently, the Semi’s electric powertrain brings “smooth, predictable power delivery — without the noise, vibration or complexity of a traditional diesel powertrain”.
In the US, the Semi is offered with two battery options, including an 822kWh Long Range model good for 500 miles of range. It’s understood that UK and European customers will miss out on this version, at least to begin with.
Apparently weighing “less than” 9,100kg, the Semi has a gross combination weight – including trailer and contents – of 40 tonnes. That’s slightly more than the previously quoted 37 tonnes of the US-spec Long Range model.
A 1,000-volt electric architecture allows for ultra-fast charging of up to 1.2 megawatts (1,200kW). As mentioned, this enables drivers to add 60 per cent to the battery in under half an hour, although reaching peak speeds requires one of Tesla’s own Megachargers. Similar to BYD’s Flash charging system, Tesla’s Megachargers sit alongside huge Megapack batteries, which ease strain on the electricity grid.
Visually indistinguishable from the US Semi, European models will have a similarly futuristic look – possibly without the full-width front lightbar shown on early versions. The model revealed in Hannover had a simpler, separate headlight arrangement connected via a solid black bar. It features the same central driving position flanked by two huge screens, limiting the changes usually required when reengineering from left to right-hand drive.
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, will be hoping the Semi’s introduction in Europe will help accelerate the HGV industry’s transition to zero emissions; in the UK, EVs account for just shy of one per cent of all HCVs (heavy commercial vehicles) sold in the first half of 2026.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes said recently: “Government support has helped incubate this emerging market, but if the sector is to decarbonise at pace, operators need confidence – and that means addressing key barriers to investment and a technology-neutral approach that recognises the diversity and complexity of HGV use.”
As it stands, Tesla has only said “customer deliveries are scheduled to launch in Europe in 2027.” The Semi will join the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, both of which can be leased through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from as little as £356 per month.
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