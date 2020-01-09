New Tesla Roadster ready to launch on 1 October, and only six years late!

The new second-generation Tesla Roadster is, supposedly, finally ready to launch. It will be revealed on 1 October – nine years after the unfathomably-fast electric supercar was announced and six years after it was meant to arrive.

Here’s what we know so far: Over the weekend, Tesla shared the message ‘Go ⁠for launch’ on social media along with a reveal date, a mysterious teaser image and a link to its website, which features a new sci-fi-inspired Roadster logo. That’s it.

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All we’ve heard from Tesla’s famously bombastic CEO Elon Musk so far is a simple reply to his company’s original social media post, confirming, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01".

That teaser image acts like an automotive Roschach test when you first see it on social media. However, once flipped upside down like we’ve done here, it appears to show a truly gigantic spoiler that would make a GT3 race car’s look like a tea tray, a full-width rear light bar and four plumes that almost look like jet thrusters…

We’re not kidding about the thruster idea. Reuters is reporting that a limited edition version of the new Roadster will feature ​cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, Musk’s spacecraft company. These are a type of rocket engine that create thrust without any combustion by releasing highly pressurised gas through a nozzle.