Toyota has been building some pretty tasty performance cars through its Gazoo Racing outfit over the past decade or so, but its top-tier GRMN treatment has generally been reserved for the most specialised models. And now, for the first time, it’s attached to the Corolla.

Revealed in a prototype form, the new Toyota GRMN Corolla will go on sale next year in limited numbers in Japan, the USA and Australia – and it comes with very clear inspiration behind its development.

Unlike the smaller GR Yaris, which was built to homologate the WRC rally car, the Corolla GRMN is more geared to road use and has been inspired by Toyota’s GR Corolla Nurburgring endurance racer. This focus has been applied to each of the GRMN’s new elements, so while there’s no increase in its 300bhp power output, there’s a collection of other finely honed elements that create the most extreme Corolla yet.

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The first centres on the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which has been re-tuned to offer better responses at higher revs. Peak torque is up by 15Nm, and it’s produced higher in the rev-brand, between 3,600rpm and 4,800rpm. This will give the GRMN a different feel to the standard GR Corolla, sacrificing some low-down grunt for sharper high-end response. To help with cooling, there’s a new water-injection system for the intercoolers, too.