Massive 100k job cuts at VW Group under plan to reduce car models by 50%

The Volkswagen Group’s executive board announced last week that it’s set to reduce its model variant count by 50 per cent and complexity within those variants by 75 per cent to cut costs. Now chief executive Oliver Blume has revealed that 100,000 jobs are set to be cut worldwide across the group, with as many as 50,000 of those job losses planned by 2030 in Germany alone.

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The plan is the next stage of the group’s “realignment to sustainably strengthen its competitiveness”. This means we’ll see the cancellation of many current models and future development programmes from across the business, allowing for investment and resources to be focused on the core products that the company says will “more acutely benefit the customer”.

In real terms, it means that unprofitable lines across the entire VW Group will be axed, although at this stage there is no confirmation which specific models will be affected.

The plan also includes an even more intensive harmonisation of the group’s development programmes, further reducing the number of different platforms, electronic architectures and software landscapes.

By reducing complexity, VW says it will avoid parallel development programmes, but market diversity will remain, as it will retain two branches of its future development programmes split between the western and eastern hemispheres.