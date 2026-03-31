The most versatile Volkswagen Caddy Kombi ever has now gone on sale. Priced from £30,005 (excluding VAT), the new Kombi has the same smart rear-seat bench as the Ford Transit Connect Flexcab, which is essentially a rebadged version of the VW.

This bench provides seating for three, but in seconds, it folds forward while expanding to become a bulkhead, opening up 2.4 cubic metres of cargo volume, or 3.1 in the Maxi long-wheelbase version.

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The new addition joins the facelifted Caddy line-up, which we first saw in March 2026 with promises of “significant changes in the interior,” although we didn’t get a look inside the refreshed cabin until the following June. The images showed that Volkswagen had indeed been busy.

The so-called “major update” includes the 12.9-inch free-standing central screen from the Golf hatchback, which VW says features “customisable touch controls [that] provide quick access to popular applications”. A set of fully digital dials is now standard on all trim levels, alongside a 25-watt wireless phone charger on the centre console. Other interior updates include extra USB-C ports, plus grab handles and coat hooks.

On the outside, as revealed in March, you’ll notice revised front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design than before. These can be had in both painted and unpainted grain finishes depending on specification.