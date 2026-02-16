You can now buy a Volkswagen California with little inside except a pair of swivel seats and a pop-up roof. It’s called the Volkswagen Multivan Camper, and presents customers with a blank canvas – perfect if you want a fully customisable shell on which to base your dream home away from home.

Priced from £52,680 including VAT, the so-called Multivan Camper saves you almost £12,000 on an entry-level California Beach (currently priced from £64,417). You don’t get a lot to show for it though; inside, the Camper comes with just two front swivel seats and a manually operated pop-up roof. The rear of the cabin, where normally you’d find a bench seat or even a kitchen, is empty – it doesn’t even come with a floor covering.

But if your plan is to strip back the van to make way for a bespoke double-bed set-up or even a row of cupboards and perhaps a two-ring gas hob, then the Camper could save you hours of stripping back panels and floors, before refitting to your taste.

Furthermore, in the past, many converters would’ve bought a Transporter or Multivan and immediately cut it open like a tin can – opening it up to fit that all-important pop-up roof. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VW CV) claims it provides the “ideal starting point for professional converters to build the perfect adventure companion, working with a genuine Volkswagen base”, offering them a “head start” on creating their ideal camper.

If that’s your jam, the Multivan Camper is a bit of a bargain. You get the same long-wheelbase body and identical 148bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine and DSG gearbox as you’ll find in the all-singing, all-dancing California, plus you can add options such as three-zone air-conditioning, heated front seats, satellite navigation and alloy wheel upgrades.

If you’d like to future-proof your purchase, you can opt for the 237bhp eHybrid powertrain, priced from £60,870. This version also adds 4Motion all-wheel drive for those wishing to venture that little bit further off the beaten track.

Because it’s sold through VW CV, the Multivan Camper is also available excluding VAT for those able to take advantage of such perks. This brings the base model’s price down to just £43,900 (ex VAT), with the PHEV priced at £50,725 (ex VAT).

