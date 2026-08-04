If you want to rock up to a jobsite in an electric van with real style, there’s not much better than the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo – and now the entry-level model has been updated with more range and performance at a lower price point.

Previously offered with a 59kWh battery, the ID. Buzz Cargo range now kicks off with a 58kWh unit. Despite the smaller capacity, an improvement in battery efficiency means the range has been bumped up from 201 miles to 218 miles. Power has been increased too, from 168bhp to 188bhp, and it's still sent to the rear wheels for a 0-62mph time of just over 10 seconds.

This is the same battery as in the new ID.3 Neo and it has the same 105kW charge rate here; a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes 26 minutes.

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The ID.Buzz Cargo with the new 58kWh battery starts in Commerce trim at £29,995 excluding VAT, which is £5,655 less than the old 59kWh version. The van continues to benefit from the Government’s £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant too.

At the same time, the full ID. Buzz Cargo range – including the new entry-level version – now gets vehicle-to-load charging technology with up to 3.6kW to power things such as tools, laptops or kitchen appliances. The ID. Buzz Cargo also receives Volkswagen’s updated 6.0 infotainment system, which integrates the app store and adds VW’s Connected Travel Assist. This uses online data to upgrade the van’s driver-assistance system and now includes the new function of recognising traffic lights and being able to automatically stop at a red light.

Elsewhere in the ID. Buzz Cargo line-up, there’s still the option of the larger 79kWh battery with up to 277 miles of range or up to 335bhp from a 4Motion dual-motor set-up. For now, no long-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz Cargo is available, although the ID. Buzz LWB is offered to buyers of the MPV version.

When it first launched, the ID. Buzz had a delivery wait time of almost 18 months - you can get one right now however. Check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service for some great deals...