Volkswagen's first all-electric GTI model is about to be revealed to the public at the iconic Nurburgring 24h endurance race in Germany.

This is a huge step for VW. Until now the brand has hesitated to combine its iconic GTI hot hatch moniker with an electric car. With its new model offensive now in full swing, however, the time has come for those hallowed letters to adorn the back of an ID model.

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI is about to make its first appearance at the N24 Nurburgring 24-hour race in Germany. And it won’t be the last electric GTI, because the hot ID. Polo will be joined in a few years by the ID. Golf GTI and possibly even a city-car sized ID.1 GTI, as well.

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Pricing for the ID. Polo is expected to start around £22,000, which would make the GTI variant closer to £30,000 – similar to the current price tag of the petrol-powered Polo GTI.

The new hot hatch is set to arrive on the market later in 2026, but if you just can't wait, you can currently buy a used current generation Volkswagen Polo GTI for under £9,000 through our Buy A Car service.

ID. Polo GTI design and dimensions

We’ve previously been given a great clue as to how the new ID. Polo GTI will look by the ID. GTI concept from 2023. Plus, the latest official shots from Volkswagen show the car in near-production state with only a very thin layer of camouflage hiding the final design.