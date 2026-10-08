Cars are more dangerous for women than men

Female passengers aren’t always offered the same level of crash protection as males – unless they’re in a Volvo, that is. The Swedish manufacturer has just published a study based on real-world crash data that highlights how all body types are offered identical levels of crash protection in its cars, something that previous research has shown isn’t a given.

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Inequalities when it comes to in-car safety have been well documented over the years; for example, a 2024 study by the UK Transport Research Laboratory found that female occupants are “significantly” more likely to be injured in a car accident than their male equivalents – particularly in side-impact scenarios. This is backed up by data analysed by the University of Virginia Centre for Applied Biomechanics, which found that females are 47 per cent more likely to be seriously injured in an accident and 17 per cent more likely to be killed.

So why does this inequality exist in the first place?

Speaking to Auto Express, study lead and senior technical specialist, Lotta Jakobsson, explained that current standardised crash tests only cater for certain body types: “We have three sizes of adult crash test dummies today, and that's good. But even if we double it, it will still [represent] a very small part of the population.”.

Since their introduction in the seventies, crash test dummies have been almost exclusively based on the male physique, meaning they don’t take into account the inherent structural differences between the sexes. Even today, European crash tester Euro NCAP’s only adult female dummy is, in effect, a shrunken-down version of the male equivalent, representing just five per cent of the female population. The first official regulatory dummy built to represent the average female, the THOR-5F, was only introduced in late 2025 and has yet to be employed in testing by Euro NCAP.